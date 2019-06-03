While Jeopardy! airs nightly in Philadelphia on 6ABC at 7 p.m., the popular syndicated game show — which is prerecorded — airs in the early morning in several markets across the country.
As a result, we already know whether librarian Emma Boettcher – a Paoli, Pa. native and Princeton graduate – was able to present a serious challenge to James Holzhauer, who has dominated the competition during his historic 32-game winning streak. If you’re a regular Jeopardy! fan and don’t want to know the results of Monday’s program, stop reading and turn off the internet until after the show airs. This article contains spoilers about tonight’s episode.
The answer: This Jeopardy! contestant won 32 straight games, amassing the second-highest winnings in the show’s history.
Monday night, James Holzhauer’s dominant winning streak on the popular game show will come to an end, ironically due to an uncharacteristically meager bet made during “Final Jeopardy.”
Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional gambler from Las Vegas, entered the final round of Monday’s show in the unusual spot of second place, trailing Paoli, Pa. native and Princeton graduate Emma Boettcher by $3,200. While Holzhauer offered the correct clue — “Who is [16th-century English playwright] Kit Marlowe?” — the normally aggressive Holzhauer wagered just $1,399, leaving him with a total of $24,799.
Boettcher, a user experience librarian at the University of Chicago, also provided the correct clue, but wagered $20,201, leaving her with $46,801, which ended Holzhauer’s 32-game win streak.
“What a game. Oh my gosh,” Trebek said as Holzhauer gave Boettcher a high-five following her victory.
“I lost to a really top-level competitor,” Holzhauer said in an interview with the New York Times, which was conducted under the condition it not be published until the episode had been broadcast. “She played a perfect game. And that was what it took to beat me.”
During the course of his winning streak, Holzhauer took home $2,464,220 in winnings (which includes the $2,000 he’ll earn for his second-place finish Monday night), second only to former champion Ken Jennings, who won $2,520,700 during his 74-game winning streak in 2004. Holzhauer set the record for most single-game earnings with $131,127, and over the course of his run won an average of $77,000 per game. He also only missed one “Final Jeopardy” clue and four “Daily Double” clues during his run.
Holzhauer’s win streak also propelled Jeopardy! to its highest ratings in four year, enough to edge out perennial syndicated ratings champ Judge Judy earlier this month. Last Thursday, Jeopardy! drew a larger television audience in Philadelphia than Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.
A video showing Holzhauer’s loss leaked onto social media Sunday night, quickly going viral.
After his defeat was widely reported, Holzhauer jumped on Twitter to mock USA Today, which published a story Monday morning suggesting the Jeopardy! champion’s winning streak was likely to continue well into the future.