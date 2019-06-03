During the course of his winning streak, Holzhauer took home $2,464,220 in winnings (which includes the $2,000 he’ll earn for his second-place finish Monday night), second only to former champion Ken Jennings, who won $2,520,700 during his 74-game winning streak in 2004. Holzhauer set the record for most single-game earnings with $131,127, and over the course of his run won an average of $77,000 per game. He also only missed one “Final Jeopardy” clue and four “Daily Double” clues during his run.