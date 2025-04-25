Philly doctor’s ‘Jeopardy!’ appearance getting bumped by the NFL Draft

What is unfortunate timing?

Philadelphia physician Simon Liebling is scheduled to compete on Friday’s episode of Jeopardy!, but his appearance is getting pushed back to the early morning hours Saturday.

Advertisement

New episodes of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are getting bumped once again by the NFL draft, which is scheduled to begin its second round on 6abc tonight at 7 p.m. Philly time.

As a result, Jeopardy! is scheduled to air at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, immediately after a rerun of Live with Kelly and Mark. Wheel of Fortune is scheduled to follow at 3 a.m.

The good news is if your DVR is already set up to record either show, it should be there when you wake up Saturday morning. Though you may want to check your DVR just to make sure.

Jeopardy!, in its 41st season, remains the second-most-watched TV show in the Philadelphia market, slightly behind ABC World News Tonight, which also airs on 6abc. The popular quiz show even regularly draws more TV viewers than Phillies games on NBC Sports Philadelphia, though the team’s slow April start certainly hasn’t helped on the ratings front.

Former contestant turned host Ken Jennings remains the host of Jeopardy!, while Wheel of Fortune now features Ryan Seacrest alongside Vanna White following Pat Sajak’s retirement last year (though he’ll be back on Wednesday as the host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune).

As for Liebling, he is a Columbia grad closely involved in medical education research, design, and implementation, according to his website. He’s also a long-time rock climber, crossword fans, and “lover of all things Yiddishkeit.”

Liebling will face defending champion Liam Starnes, a University of Chicago student on a five-game winning streak who has already pocketed $103,002. Also competing is Jenn Gardner, a nonprofit arts administrator from Houston.

Draft coverage also bumped off ESPN

In addition to ABC, Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft will also air on the NFL Network, but you won’t find it on ESPN.

Due to the NBA playoffs, ESPN’s second and third-round coverage will air on ESPN2, hosted by Get Up’s Mike Greenberg alongside analysts Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper Jr., working his 42nd NFL draft and still does not own a cell phone.

The third and final day of the NFL draft will be back on ESPN Saturday beginning at noon, with coverage simulcast on ABC. The Eagles have six picks remaining over the next two days after taking Alabama linebacker and South Jersey native Jihaad Campbell in the first round Thursday night.