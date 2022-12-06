There are only five former Jeopardy! contestants who have more wins than Cris Pannullo, a New Jersey native and Ocean City resident who won again last night.

Monday night, Pannullo, 38, defeated an editor from Lakewood, Colo. and a shipping manager from Chicago to notch his 21st consecutive win. It was another easy victory for Pannullo, who cruised into Final Jeopardy with an insurmountable lead, ending the night with $37,421.

All told, Pannullo has earned $748,286 during his Jeopardy! run. Four players in the history of the show have earned more than him outside of tournaments, including current cohost Ken Jennings, who summed up Pannullo’s successful multi-week run at the beginning of Monday’s show.

“What we don’t know is how this remarkable run will come to an end,” Jennings said.

Pannullo grew up in Brick Township in Ocean County, and paid his way through college with money he won playing poker. He’s the oldest of five siblings who relocated to Ocean City after college, where he lives with his longtime girlfriend — who is also his Jeopardy! coach.

His job title has confused viewers — customer success operations manager — but he explained it to Jennings during a show last month.

“Basically, I work in operations on behalf of the customer success or account management department, making their jobs easier, putting processes in place so that it allows us to scale up,” Pannullo said.

“Customer success is a fun, Pollyanna way to say account management,” Jennings responded. “I now understand perfectly.”

Pannullo hasn’t done any media interviews during his Jeopardy! run and was not available to speak with The Inquirer, but he did talk about his streak on the show after winning his 20th game on Friday.

“Every single game you have two people just coming for you nonstop and the pressure doesn’t ever seem to stop,” Pannullo said in an interview posted on the Jeopardy! website.

Pannullo goes for his 22nd win tonight. He’ll face Andy Tirrell, a professor of political science and international relations from San Diego, Calif., and Meghan Mello, an athletic trainer from North Smithfield, R.I.

Whether he wins or loses tonight, it won’t be the last time you see Pannullo on Jeopardy!, since he easily qualified for next year’s Tournament of Champions. If he makes it to Wednesday, he’ll face another New Jersey contestant — Tammy Groner, a legal assistant from Hamilton.

Jeopardy! began its 39th season on Sept. 12, and Jennings — a former champion who won a record 74 straight games in 2004 — is hosting until January. He is once again splitting duties this season with actress Mayim Bialik.

Top 10 winning streaks in Jeopardy! history

Contestant Streak Year Winnings* Ken Jennings 74 games 2004 $2,520,700 Amy Schneider 40 games 2022 $1,382,800 Matt Amodio 38 games 2021 $1,518,601 James Holzhauer 32 games 2019 $2,462,216 Mattea Roach 23 games 2022 $560,983 Cris Pannullo 21 games 2022 $748,286 Julia Collins 20 games 2014 $428,100 James Zuffranieri 19 games 2019 $532,496 David Madden 19 games 2005 $430,440 Ryan Long 16 games 2022 $299,400

* - does not include specials or tournaments