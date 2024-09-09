Jessica Kartalija leaves CBS3 after six years at the station

CBS3 evening coanchor Jessica Kartalija has left the station after six years, confirming her departure in a recent social media post.

“I was with CBS (in Baltimore & Philly) for 18 years, and have many of the same questions you do,” Kartalija wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “Will keep you posted on my next steps.”

Advertisement

Kartalija’s departure is also reflected on her personal website, which notes that she was with CBS3 from 2018 to 2024.

It was not immediately clear what brought Kartalija’s time at CBS3 to an end. She did not elaborate further in her social media posting, and a representative at the station did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Prior to her departure, Kartalija served as coanchor alongside the venerable Ukee Washington for CBS3′s weekday evening broadcasts. She joined the station in fall 2018, succeeding former coanchor Jessica Dean, who left CBS3 for a gig at CNN, where she still remains today.

A San Diego native and Penn State grad, Kartalija joined the ranks of CBS3 following a stint at the Baltimore-based CBS station WJZ-TV — a station she joined in 2006. Prior to her time in Baltimore, Kartalija also worked at the Arizona-based NBC and CBS affiliate KYMA-TV and New Mexico’s NBC-affiliated KOB-TV and the Telemundo owned-and-operated KASA-TV.

Kartalija’s departure from CBS3 comes months after winning a Broadcaster of the Year award from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters. In her acceptance speech for the award, Kartalija said she was “incredibly proud of the work that we do at CBS Philadelphia,” CBS News reported.