‘Bachelor’ alum and Collegeville native Joey Graziadei wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

America’s “best bachelor” is also its favorite dancer.

Joey Graziadei, who starred on ABC’s The Bachelor in the beginning of 2024, won the prized Mirrorball trophy on Tuesday night’s season finale of Dancing with the Stars.

It’s another feather in the cap of the Collegeville native, who has developed a reputation online for being funny, sweet, and an affinity for shirtless TV scenes. It makes him the first Bachelor in franchise history to win the ballroom dancing show — a handful of Bachelorettes have previously taken home the honor (Hannah Brown in 2019 and Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2020).

Graziadei and his dance partner, Jenna Johnson, beat out competitors including fellow Pennsylvanian and Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher, Super Bowl wide receiver Danny Amendola, and actress Chandler Kinney in the final rounds of the season.

The pair performed a tennis-themed freestyle performance in the finals, nodding to Graziadei’s history as a tennis player and instructor. Graziadei attended West Chester University, where he played on the men’s tennis team. His fiancé, Kelsey Anderson, who he met and got engaged to on his season of The Bachelor was in the crowd — where she’s been steadily throughout the season — cheering on Graziadei.

Maher was the runner-up with Kinney in third place and Nedoroscik in fourth.

“It means everything,” Graziadei said in his post-win interview during the finale episode. “This experience has been unbelievable, honestly. Everyone from the beginning. Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you. All the finalists, the judges, thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise. Thank you.”

Maybe he’ll bring the Mirrorball home this Thanksgiving to show his family, who remain based in Montgomery County. Graziadei and Anderson have primarily been living in Los Angeles since signing on to DWTS this summer.