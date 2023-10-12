Fetterman gifts Colbert his signature oversized hoodie, and discusses depression, government shutdown, and memes

Looks like Sen. John Fetterman may have an alleged body double waiting in the wings after all.

Fetterman made a guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and gifted the host with his own Carhartt hoodie.

The interview segment dove into topics ranging from mental health to memes. Fetterman’s tablet for closed captions was propped on Colbert’s desk. The senator said it helped with auditory processing issues provoked by his 2022 stroke and that it has made him more empathetic.

“I never thought about captioning before the stroke,” Fetterman said. “But now I realize I have to be an advocate for anyone with a disability, to have the kind of technology that allows them to fully participate in society.”

Colbert asked Fetterman about seeking treatment for his depression in the public eye earlier this year and “leaning into” mental health advocacy.

“It’s a privilege and it’s a duty to talk about this. I want anyone who’s listening to this to know that if you are suffering from depression, please get help because it works,” Fetterman said. “When you’re in the blackness, depression tricks you into thinking you’ve lost when you might have won. It takes you in a more dangerous direction.”

He added, “I beg people to please get help. Succumbing to that is not weakness. The good news is that it works — because I was the biggest skeptic ever.”

The pair touched on current events, including the looming government shutdown and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which Fetterman called “devastating.” They also talked about the conspiracy theory that Fetterman has a body double who makes public appearances in his place. Fetterman joked he was the fake senator and that the “real” one was hanging out at home.

Colbert also asked about Fetterman’s style — both as it pertains to the Senate dress code and regarding his affinity for using memes online.

“Is it awkward to be in the Capitol and then run into people that you have put up a devastating meme about?” Colbert asked. “Because, you’ve got excellent meme game, but then you have to see these people in the cafeteria.”

Fetterman responded, “you all need to know that America is not sending their best and brightest to D.C.”

He laughed and shook his head before continuing. “Sometimes, you literally can’t believe these people are making the decisions that are determining the government.”

The interview ended with Fetterman presenting Colbert with a very oversized Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Logo Sleeve hoodie — presumably from the senator’s personal collection based on its size. The hoodie retails on Carhartt’s website for $54.99 to $59.99.