After nearly four decades on the air at 6ABC, general assignment reporter John Rawlins will retire from the station. His final day is today.
Rawlins announced his retirement to fans via Twitter, writing that for 38 years at 6ABC, he worked to “produce work that was factual, fair & concise.”
“Today I am retiring from Action News,” Rawlins wrote. “It has been a privilege to work with so many talented people & for such a remarkable news organization.”
Rawlins, a native of Washington, D.C., joined Action News in April 1981, according to a station bio. He arrived in Philadelphia following a stint at Louisville, Kentucky’s WAVE-TV, where he worked initially as a general assignment reporter, and later as an investigative reporter.
Prior to that, Rawlins served as a reporter and weekend anchor at Lexington, Ky.’s WKYT-TV. His run in TV news began after his graduation from the University of Kentucky, where he earned a degree in political science.
Early investigations in Rawlins’ time at 6ABC included a look into the addictive sedative Quaaludes, which ultimately led to a federal probe. Rawlins also reported on the Philadelphia Police Department’s use of bullet-proof vests, which resulted in a upgrade in equipment, the station said online.
“John Rawlins exemplifies what a true journalist stands for – truth, fairness, and never ending drive for answers,” Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager at 6ABC, said in a statement. “For 38 years, John set the standard for professionalism in the Philadelphia news business. His colleagues at Action News will remember him both for his outstanding skills as a field reporter, but also as one of the kindest individuals in the industry. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”