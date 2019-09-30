“John Rawlins exemplifies what a true journalist stands for – truth, fairness, and never ending drive for answers,” Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager at 6ABC, said in a statement. “For 38 years, John set the standard for professionalism in the Philadelphia news business. His colleagues at Action News will remember him both for his outstanding skills as a field reporter, but also as one of the kindest individuals in the industry. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”