Vulnerability. The five of us have nothing to do with casting. People hit us up all the time and say, “Can you get someone on the show?" And we’re like, “Nope. That’s not how it works.” But what we do know to be true, is when people contact us because they want a new house, or they want a new wardrobe, that’s usually what does not get them on the show. We want people who have a full-breath experience [like] people who have struggled in school, [people] that anyone can relate to. So it’s really vulnerability.