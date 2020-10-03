When I was in my 20s, I got really obsessed with population. And I got my head around the 6 billion, 7 billion, 8 billion people on earth idea. And it just has had such a huge impact on me. I don’t feel that self-conscious because I don’t think it matters what I reveal about me because I don’t think I really matter. Especially right now, when you’re looking at global pandemic, economic and environmental collapse and, hopefully, a total reset of civil rights in America, it just cannot possibly matter whether I tell you that I weigh 156 pounds or not.