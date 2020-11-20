The film stars Meagan Good as a woman “who faked her own death in order to trap her husband after he hires a hit man to kill her,” according to Lifetime. Known for recent performances in 2019 thriller The Intruder and superhero movie Shazam! — which also filmed in the Philadelphia area — Good stars alongside her real-life sister La’Myia, who plays her character’s sister. Chiké Okonkwo also stars as Good’s husband.