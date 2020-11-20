Death Saved My Life, the latest film from Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines” series, is about to wrap after shooting over the past month in Haddonfield.
The film stars Meagan Good as a woman “who faked her own death in order to trap her husband after he hires a hit man to kill her,” according to Lifetime. Known for recent performances in 2019 thriller The Intruder and superhero movie Shazam! — which also filmed in the Philadelphia area — Good stars alongside her real-life sister La’Myia, who plays her character’s sister. Chiké Okonkwo also stars as Good’s husband.
The film is set to premiere on television in early 2021.
Steven Gorelick, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission said Death Saved My Life is one of the many large budget films to start shooting in the state following the industrywide coronavirus shut down.
He said that while lower budget reality television series and commercials started filming in New Jersey in July, many large production companies have just resumed filming in the fall, as it took awhile to iron out uniform COVID-19 safety precautions and agreements.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that COVID doesn’t become so severe to shut down production again,” Gorelick said. “We’re hopeful that the pandemic will allow continued filming, but it’s difficult to predict the course of the pandemic.”
Other notable projects also currently shooting in New Jersey are Peacock streaming’s crime drama Dr. Death, which stars Alec Baldwin, as well as CBS TV series, The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah, according to Gorelick.
As well as starring in the film, Good also serves as an executive producer alongside husband and wife Julie and Seth Jarrett. Seth Jarrett serves as director, and the film’s script was written by Barbara Kymlicka.
Lifetime’s “Ripped From the Headlines” is a franchise of films based on true stories that made national news headlines. One of the franchise’s most recent release is I Was Lorena Bobbitt, based on the infamous true story of a woman who cut off her husband’s penis after years of abuse.