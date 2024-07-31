Maya Rudolph will return to SNL as Kamala Harris

She’s back. Comedian Maya Rudolph is set to reprise her award-winning role portraying presumptive Democratic nominee for present Kamala Harris for the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live, Deadline reports.

It marks Rudolph’s return to the show — where she was a cast member of from 2000 through 2007 before exiting and moving on to larger roles in TV and movies.

Rudolph debuted as Harris in 2019 in a series of recurring guest appearances. SNL alumni will sometimes return for guest stints when the shoe fits. Perhaps most notably, Upper Darby’s own Tina Fey returned to the show following her exit to play Sara Palin in 2008.

Fey’s impression won her an Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series. In 2021, Rudolph hosted Saturday Night Live and played Harris again, winning her own Emmy in the same category.

In her role as Harris, Rudolph leans into the politician’s “fun aunt” persona, spouting off would-be slogans and pop culture references. In one segment, Rudolph as Harris said “America needs a WAP,” referring to the popular (and not publishable) Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song, but changing the acronym’s meaning: “Woman as President.”

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he wouldn’t seek a second term and Harris’ pursuit unfolding, fans took to social media in hopes that Rudolph would reclaim her parody role. At one point when the news broke, “Maya Rudolph” was trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Saturday Night Live’s 50th season will premiere on Sept. 28.