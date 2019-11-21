A new series starring a Philly-trained podiatrist is a-foot at TLC.
Dr. Brad Schaeffer, who worked at the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine from 2007 to 2011, will star in TLC’s upcoming My Feet Are Killing Me starting early next year. Schaeffer, however, isn’t the sole star of the show, which also feet-ures California podiatrist Dr. Ebonie Vincent. Together, the pair put their foot down on cases dealing with everything from warts and fungus to toe amputations and foot reconstruction across nine hour-long episodes.
Patients include a paranormal romance novelist with a sixth toe she wants removed, a former pro dancer with a bunion so large it has inhibited her ability to walk, a nudist with a serious fungal infection, and a toddler with two extra toes. It’s up to Schaeffer and Vincent to make sure their patients’ cases don’t de-feet them.
Following his time at Temple, Schaeffer, a Pottstown native, took up a surgical residency at the Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center in New Jersey, according to a recent interview with the Courier News. Now a Weehawken resident, Schaeffer practices at Family Foot & Ankle Specialists in Piscataway and Hillsborough.
He also happens to run a popular Instagram account that has more than 80,000 followers.
The upcoming TLC series isn’t Schaeffer’s first appearance on television. He first got his feet wet earlier this year with an appearance on NBC’s The Titan Games alongside former Bethlehem resident Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (who is not dead, as an online hoax earlier this month suggested). He ultimately made it to the semi-finals in that competition.
“The moment I got a call from The Rock, I trained harder than I ever have before,” Schaeffer told the Courier News earlier this year. "That was awesome in itself to get picked for the combine, but to actually get picked for the show was totally mind-blowing. I just focused on being the best version of myself that I could be at the highest level."
My Feet Are Killing Me, meanwhile, gets Schaeffer’s foot in the door of reality TV beginning Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. on TLC.