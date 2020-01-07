A member of the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is starting her New Year off with a couple big personal announcements.
Weekday morning meteorologist Brittney Shipp kicked off 2020 with an elopement to Paris alongside now-husband Jontue Long, according to posts on her social media accounts. The pair got engaged in October, which Shipp announced in a broadcast on NBC10 at the time.
Shipp revealed her marriage in a series of posts on Instagram showing the new couple celebrating in front of the Eiffel Tower, writing in one caption that “those that bend with the wind will weather the storm.”
The pair’s marriage, however, wasn’t Shipp’s only news for the New Year. The couple, it turns out, are expecting their first child to arrive sometime this summer. Shipp announced that bit of news with a photo of a sign reading “bonjour world,” writing online that the couple had “another love note to share.”
Fans and colleagues reached out with well-wishes for Shipp and Long, including Fox 29 anchor Alex Holley, who wrote that Shipp had “won 2020 already” with her announcements.
“Wow, this has been one hell of a week of announcements for you,” NBC10 reporter Tim Furlong commented on one post. “Awesome news!”
Shipp, however, isn’t the only NBC10 team member expecting a new child in 2020. Weekday anchor Rosemary Connors announced last month that she and husband Ben Cross are also expecting their first child — a boy — who is set to arrive in April.
Connors, who is back on the 11 a.m. newscast this week following a two-week vacation, followed up the December announcement with an update Tuesday morning, writing on social media that she is “getting ready for the 3rd trimester” of her pregnancy.
Shipp rejoined the NBC10 weather team in January of 2018 following a two-year stint away from the station, during which she worked at the San Francisco Bay Area’s KRON-TV. Connors, meanwhile, joined the 11 a.m. weekday newscast in July 2018, having previously worked on the weekend morning news broadcast.