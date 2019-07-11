Michael Aloni stars as the artistic, dreamy Akiva Shtisel in this Israeli drama, a word-of-mouth cult favorite set in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Jerusalem. Too gentle to be a rebel, but too romantic to conform, Akiva inevitably finds himself in conflict with his father, Shulem (Doval’e Glickman), a widowed yeshiva teacher who can’t imagine, for instance, why his son would be drawn to Elesheva Rotstein (Ayelet Shurer), a young mother who’s been twice widowed. There are some wonderfully funny moments — I quickly fell for the grandmother, Malka (Hanna Rieber), who, on encountering television for what may be the first time in her life, becomes addicted to The Bold and the Beautiful — but there are also touches of magical realism. The characters are so carefully drawn that no one’s point of view can be dismissed outright, including that of Shulem, who may be an infuriating force of nature but one who firmly believes himself to be on God’s side.