“I think the only problem, though, with having the one anchor [in the studio alone] is if anything goes wrong, you don’t have another person there for like weird stuff. Like the other day I had a frog in my throat and I could not clear [it] and normally, if I wasn’t on camera, I would just tap Janelle and Janelle could pick up on the story, but I’m pretty much out there on my own," Donovan said.