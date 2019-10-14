A Freehold, N.J. man is now the biggest daytime winner in the history of CBS’ The Price Is Right, thanks to a win worth more than $250,000 on Monday.
Michael Stouber took home $262,742.97 in cash and prizes on Monday’s episode, which kicked off the popular game show’s annual Big Money Week. In addition to $202,000 in cash winnings, Stouber took home prizes including a trip to Fiji, a new car, and a diamond tennis bracelet.
Stouber’s cash win came during a game of Million Dollar Plinko, in which contestants can win up to $1 million. After guessing the prices of five items, Stouber found himself with four Plinko chips to play. He hit the $200,000 prize with his first chip, zeroed on his second, and hit for $1,000 apiece on his third and fourth chips.
Stouber continued adding to his total in The Price is Right’s showcase, ultimately surpassing the previous daytime record by almost $50,000. The previous record winning total belonged to contestant Christen Freeman, who took home $213,876 in cash and prizes during a Big Money Week in October 2016.
Stouber, however, likely won’t be the only big winner on the show this week. The Price is Right’s Big Money Week continues through Friday with plans to give away about $3.5 million in cash and prizes.