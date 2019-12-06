Jersey Shore won’t have Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi LaValle to push around anymore.
On Friday, the longtime MTV reality star announced in a episode of her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, that she would step away from Jersey Shore after 10 years of appearances on the show and its various spinoffs. Snooki, 32, said that she would not appear on any potential future seasons of the show’s current incarnation, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
“I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” she said.
A mother of three, Snooki pointed to wanting to spend more time with her family as a reason for taking her leave from the show.
“I hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore,” she said. “I want to be home with the kids. I don’t mind a here-or-there, going to dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.”
She added that the constant drama was “turning into a nightmare.”
While Snooki may be ending her relationship with the Jersey Shore franchise, she added that there were “no hard feelings” between her and MTV.
“They’re going to be my family forever. Hopefully I can work with them more,” she said.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is on hiatus as the 2020 premiere of the third season’s second half approaches. According to Deadline, the show has not yet been renewed for a fourth season.
Last year, there were rumors that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may head to Wildwood, but alas, Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. and Chief of Police Robert N. Regalbuto said the show would not be coming to their part of South Jersey anytime soon.