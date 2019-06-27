The Loudest Voice. An almost unrecognizable Russell Crowe stars as Roger Ailes, the late co-founder of Fox News, and Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox & Friends anchor whose sexual-harassment suit against Ailes helped lead to his professional downfall. The first episode of the seven-part limited series was written by Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) and Gabriel Sherman, the reporter on whose book The Loudest Voice in the Room the show is based. Crowe’s performance is, unsurprisingly, impressive, and some of the details of Fox News’ founding and Ailes’ strategies are interesting — but not interesting enough to outweigh the creepiness in the depictions of his less-professional activities. As things that make my skin crawl go, it’s a bit of a slog. 10 p.m. Sunday, June 30, Showtime.