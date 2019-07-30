CBS3’s Trang Do will begin an extended leave of absence from the station “any day now” as she and her husband prepare to welcome their first child, the reporter and fill-in anchor announced this week.
“I will be off the air and at home with my little one for about three months,” Do wrote on social media. “Fear not, I should be back in time for plenty of wintry liveshots from Allentown.”
Do, a Central High School and the University of Pennsylvania alum who hails from Kensington, joined CBS3 as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor for the morning and evening newscasts in March of 2016. Previously, when Do was a senior at Penn in 2006, she worked at CBS3 as an intern, according to a station biography.
Prior to her on-air run in Philly, Do began her career in TV news as a correspondent at KTVQ in Billings, Montana, and later worked at stations including Huntsville, Alabama’s WAFF-TV, and WPMT-TV in York, Pennsylvania.
She and her husband, Kevin Nguyen, married in 2015, when Do was working as an investigative reporter at WMAR-TV in Baltimore, according to an Inquirer profile. The pair have been together since high school.
“I am thankful that for the most part, people respected my wishes and did not pry, as I have personal reasons for wanting to keep this special news close to my chest,” Do said of her pregnancy. “So thrilled to taking on my most important, exciting and challenging assignment yet.”