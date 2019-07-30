View this post on Instagram

BREAKING NEWS 📺 I’ll be going out on leave any day now, so I guess now is as good a time as ever to announce that my husband and I are expecting our first child 😊 I am thankful that for the most part, people respected my wishes and did not pry, as I have personal reasons for wanting to keep this special news close to my chest. I will be off the air and at home with my little one for about three months, so you won’t be seeing me on social media as much. Fear not, I should be back in time for plenty of wintry liveshots from Allentown 😩😂 So thrilled to be taking on my most important, exciting and challenging assignment yet! 👶🏻💕 📸: @vfxportraits