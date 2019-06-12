After a little more than half a year, Britt McHenry appears to have a new co-host on her Fox Nation show.
McHenry, the Burlington County native and former ESPN personality turned conservative commentator, launched her new show Un-PC in November alongside former WWE star Tyrus, who himself has become a regular commentator on several Fox News shows.
But in April, Tyrus was quietly moved off Un-PC (which had been billed as one of Fox Nation’s flagship shows) and replaced with former Red Eye host Tom Shillue. Instead, Tyrus (real name George Murdoch) was given his own show, Nuff Said, which premiered Wednesday morning and is featured on the Fox Nation streaming service.
According to the Daily Beast, the move came after McHenry filed an official complaint with Fox News management, alleging Tyrus sent her “unwanted and unsolicited text messages with lewd, sexual comments.”
McHenry could not be reached, and Tyrus did not respond to a request for comment. A Fox News spokesperson would only say, “We don’t comment on internal matters.” Last month, Tyrus told The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr he moved on from Un-PC because he wanted his own show, but declined to answer a question about his relationship with McHenry.
The move comes as new Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott has attempted to move the popular news network beyond past scandals of harassment involving former chairman Roger Ailes and ex-star Bill O’Reilly. Scott, who took over in May 2018, told Variety earlier this year that she’s focused on creating an environment where employees can report harassment and workplace misconduct.
“There was a lot of noise around this place a few years ago. A lot of people were afraid,” Scott told Variety. “All they heard was, ‘It’s the end of Fox News and Fox News no longer exists’ and ‘So long, No. 1.’ … I wanted to change that conversation.”
Fox Nation is the new streaming platform for Fox News, which features a mix of exclusive shows and archived content. In addition to McHenry, Fox News regulars Tomi Lahren, Tammy Bruce, and Lawrence Jones all have their own shows on the streaming platform, which also features a Fox and Friends aftershow.
McHenry has had her own brushes with controversy over the years, including a belittling tirade against a parking garage cashier that earned her a suspension by ESPN. Known for making increasingly heated takes on Twitter as she transitioned from a sports personality to a conservative political pundit, McHenry was widely lambasted last year for criticizing former Eagles defender Chris Long over his decision to donate his base salary to charity, something she later apologized for.
“I regret the Twitter interaction with Chris Long because no matter how politically passionate I might get, at the end of the day, any contributions to charity are positive,” McHenry said in November, noting her mother Margie — a lifelong Eagles fans — wasn’t pleased with her remarks.