A reporter and Philadelphia area native went viral when she was hit by a car on live television on her last week on the job.

Tori Yorgey, a breaking news reporter for WSAZ TV in West Virginia, was reporting from the scene of inclement weather in Dunbar, W. Va., Wednesday when she was abruptly hit by a car, knocking Yorgey out of view. She quickly recovered, reassuring the on-air anchor that she was fine, sounding shaken but marching forward with reporting the news.

“I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK,” Yorgey could be heard saying. “I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim.”

“We’re all good. I’m OK. That’s live TV for you.”

Yorgey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The driver of the car that hit Yorgey was heard stopping to check on her, with Yorgey telling the driver she was not hurt. Yorgey went to a local hospital for a checkup and is doing fine, according to NBC’s Today show.

The viral clip of Yorgey’s hit was filmed in her last week on the job at WSAZ, as she’s set to start as a reporter for WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh. According to a profile in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Yorgey was born and raised outside of Philadelphia and graduated from Penn State University.

Yorgey turned down several job offers in other parts of the country to take her new gig at Pittsburgh, bringing her back to her to her native Pennsylvania. Her first day is Feb. 1.

“I want to cover as much of my home state as I can,” Yorgey told the Post-Gazette. “I’m just excited to be back in Pennsylvania. I love it there.”

It’s not the first time a Pennsylvania reporter has kept their cool after abruptly being interrupted. In 2014, Fox 29 reporter Steve Keeley was pummeled by snow as a snowplow drove past him during live television. Unabated, Keeley kept his composure and continued with the broadcast.

To some, the clip of Yorgey’s hit highlighted a problem with many field correspondents and the conditions they sometimes work in. Yorgey was broadcasting by herself, without a videographer or additional help when she was hit.

As she watched the video of the accident, Today’s Savannah Guthrie commended Yorgey on her dedication to the job.

“She is my hero,” said Guthrie. “I hope she got a big job, because she’s an intrepid reporter. I’m impressed.”

