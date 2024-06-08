Pat Sajak says goodbye to ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ gets emotional discussing Vanna White

Pat Sajak didn’t need to purchase any vowels to offer an emotional goodbye to viewers at the end of his final Wheel of Fortune Friday night.

Sajak, 77, is calling it quits after 43 years behind the game show’s famous wheel, eclipsing the late Bob Barker from The Price is Right as the longest-serving game show host in American television history.

In many ways, Friday’s show was no different than the thousands of episodes that aired before it. One contestant barely missed out on winning $1 million and two walked away with free vacations, one to Barbados and another to Finland. ”We purposely did that trip because tonight, I’m finished,” Sajak joked.

The only real difference was Sajak skipped a round to give himself a few minutes to say goodbye, which also meant he got to spin the wheel for the first time “in a while.” He also gave each contestant $5,000 extra, because “it’s not my money.”

Once the show was over, Sajak took a few minutes to address the studio audience and the millions of fans watching at home, calling it a “privilege” to have been a small part of their lives for the last four decades. He also expressed gratitude to the show’s crew, some of whom have been with Sajak since he replaced Chuck Woolery in 1981. That includes his daughter, Maggie, who has been part of the crew and an on-air presence since 2021.

“Maggie is liked around here because she’s talented and smart and funny,” Sajak said. “But she’s loved around here because she’s kind and caring and humble.”

Sajak saved his most heartfelt comments for Vanna White, his longtime cohost and nightly companion who has been with him since 1983. White delivered her own remarks about Sajak’s retirement Thursday night, holding back tears as she described him as “a brother” who taught her how to be a TV star.

Friday night, it was Sajak’s turn to return the favor.

“I shudder to think what these 40-plus years might have been like had they brought someone in all full of themselves, playing the prima donna role,” Sajak said. “Vanna is as sweet and unassuming as she seems.”

White, 67, will be back next season along with new host Ryan Seacrest, and Sajak will remain a consultant for at least the next three years. Seacrest, 49, has begun filming episodes as Wheel of Fortune’s new host, but they won’t premiere until the show’s 42nd season gets underway on Sept. 9.

“By the way, you’ll still see plenty of me for the next few months. That’s right, summer reruns,” Sajak said. “So the jokes will be the same, but I’d appreciate it if you’d laugh again.”

“Anyway. that’s it. Thank you all so very much,” Sajak said. “And goodbye.”

