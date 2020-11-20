Last year, Tanya Tucker released her first album of new material in 17 years. With acclaimed singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile having a hand in most of the songs and Shooter Jennings producing, While I’m Livin' was one of the best records of 2019 and of Tucker’s once-tumultuous career. It found the country star digging deeper than ever as she balanced echoes of her hell-raising past with reflections on her own mortality.