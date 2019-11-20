These December shows, advertised with a poster showing the Phillie Phanatic hoisting Santa’s sled high, poised to deliver the gift of the War on Drugs to a city of Grittys, are isolated events. They’re an opportunity for Granduciel and bandmates to shake the dust off of Drugs classics like “Red Eyes” and “Baby Missiles” and also, one hopes, showcase new material that hints at what lies ahead for Philadelphia’s most acclaimed rock band.