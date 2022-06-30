This year’s Wawa Welcome America concert is back on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

For the first two years of the pandemic, the musical portion of Philadelphia’s July 4 celebration vacated its home, moving to the Met Philadelphia in 2020 for a virtual show during lockdown and migrating to the Mann Center last year.

But on Monday, the free, pre-fireworks show will be back in front of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

This year’s featured performers start with Jason Derulo, the crowd-pleasing Miami R&B singer known for hits “Wiggle” and “Swalla” who played the Welcome America 2020 without a crowd. He returns for the in-person show, which has drawn over 100,000 in the past.

He’ll be joined by Tori Kelly, the American Idol alum who has been busy lately being featured on songs by Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, and Philadelphia singer Pink Sweat$. Also on the bill is Ava Max, the Milwaukee-born singer whose “Sweet But Psycho” was an international hit in 2018.

One day ahead of the festivities on the Fourth, there will be another Welcome America concert othern Independence Mall.

That free show on July 3 will feature the Philly Pops with singer Ryan Shaw, Miss America Emma Broyles, and narrator Charlotte Bay Alston in a patriotic program that will include pop songs like Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom.”

On Independence Day, action will begin early on the Parkway at the PA Lottery Groove stage at noon. Highlights include Philly folk-rock octet Stella ruse at 2, and Arthur Thomas & the Funkitorium at 4.

And take note, music and fireworks lovers: There’s also a free July 4 concert on the Jersey side of the Delaware. Freedom Festival will take place at Wiggins Park in Camden, with a headlining group who is one of the pillars of the Sound of Philadelphia.

That would be The O’Jays, the Eddie LeVert-led group of “Love Train” and “Backstabbers” renown. Also, on the bill: Travel Lanes, the Philly jangle-pop band led by songwriting ace Frank Brown, and the Tri County Symphonic Band.

Wawa Welcome America concert begins at noon, July 4, Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Free. WelcomeAmerica.com

Freedom Festival starts at 5 p.m., Wiggins Waterfront Park, 2 Riverside Drive. Free. CamdenCounty.com.

More Great Philly Concerts This Week

Peach Music Festival. In the decade since its founding as an Allman Brothers-adjacent event in 2012, Scranton’s Peach Music Festival has grown into a leading jam band gathering. This year’s multi-stage event starts Thursday, with bluegrass whiz Billy Strings headlining, followed by Joe Russo’s Almost Dead on Friday, Trey Anastasio Band on Saturday, and Black Crowes (and fireworks) on Sunday. Goose, who Anastasio sat in with last weekend in New York, is also playing Saturday, as is not to be missed guitarist Celisse. $69-$299, 4 p.m. June 30, noon July 1-2, 12:30 p.m. July 3, Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton, PeachMusicFestival.com.

Catbite. The Philly ska band fronted by singer Brittany Luna are back home after touring the U.S. The Specials- and Selector-influenced quartet will kick off the holiday weekend in support of its 2021 album Nice One with a Free at Noon at World Cafe Cafe Live. Free, noon, July 1 3025 Walnut St., xpn.org

Jerry Paper / Dougie Poole. This excellent double bill is headlined by Jerry Paper, the synth-pop songwriter Lucas Nathan, who self-describes as “a nonbinary artist, groover, and most importantly, shaker of ass.” The opener is Dougie Poole, the former Cool World bassist whose latest album of finely wrought cosmic country is 2020′s Freelancer’s Blues. $16, 9 p.m., July 2, Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave, johnnybrendas.com

Vixen77. “Philly’s most dangerous band is back to shred your face!” promises Vixen77 on the poster for this PunkNews.org Summer Soiree show, which includes Danjomar (featuring Joe Jack Talcum and Dan Stevens of the Dead Milkmen) and Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females. Vixen77, fronted by Samantha Joan, whose new single, “Record Store,” has a video shot at Repo Records and a Pete Donnelly-produced album due later this year. $12, 7:30 p.m., July 2, PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St., philamoca.org.

Black Crowes. Battling brothers Chris and Rich Robinson do Atlantic City on Saturday, playing their 1994 album Shake Your Moneymaker in its entirety, before heading to the Peach fest Sunday. $47-$122, 8 p.m., July 2, Event Center at Borgata Hotel & Casino, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, borgata.mgmresorts.com

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. They’re going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a couple, though you may not know who Neil Giraldo is. (He’s Pat Benatar’s guitarist musical partner and husband.) The “Heartbreaker” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” singer and hubby are playing Atlantic City this weekend. $80-$99, 8 p.m., July 2,, Caesar’s Atlantic City, 2100 Pacific Ave., caesars.com/atlantic.

Philly Grown Food & Music Series. This sweet-sounding Tuesday series will be staged at a 500-seat amphitheater at Liberty Point, Avram Hornik’s oversized restaurant on the Delaware. It’s a collaboration with Eli Kulp’s Delicious City podcast, with bands booked by Philly music biz vet Marley McNamara. Different chefs cook each week, starting with Kulp on July 5, when chooglin’ CCR cover band Kensington Clearwater Revival plays. 20% of ticket revenues will be donated to reproductive rights organizations. $15, 7 p.m., July 5, 211 S. Columbus Blvd, phillyindie.com

Wayne “The Train” Hancock. With a voice that evokes Hank Williams Sr., Wayne “The Train” Hancock is an expert practitioner of what he calls “Juke Joint Swing,” a mix of roadhouse-ready honky-tonk, blues, and Western swing. Always a treat. $21.50-$ 29.50, 8 p.m., July 5, Sellersville Theater 1894, 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com.

Joey Badass. Fans have been waiting for some time for 2000, Joey Badass’ first album since 2017′s All-American Bada$$. They’ll have to wait a little longer for new music from the Brooklyn rapper, because the scheduled June release was delayed due to sample clearance issues. $28, 8 p.m., 7/6, Theater of Living Arts, 322 South Street, tlaphilly.com