The spy drama came full circle in this final season, as former CIA operative Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), who once suspected that a national hero was really a traitor, found herself accused of betraying her country. Now she’s faced with a seemingly impossible choice involving her mentor and friend, National Security Advisor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). A little behind? The entire eighth season will be rerun Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m., leading straight into the finale, “Prisoners of War,” which was also the title of the Israeli series on which Homeland was based. (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime)