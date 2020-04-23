The subtitle of this three-day noon-to-midnight streaming event brought to you by the Warner Music Group is “Music Is NOT Canceled.” But live performance is in abeyance for the time being, so PlayOn’s solution is to show recent real-life concert clips from over 65 acts, including Cardi B., Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Paramore, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Coldplay, and Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert. Starts noon Friday through Sunday at PlayOnFest.com.
— Dan DeLuca
A wide range of Tar Heel state musicians will perform for three consecutive nights in this genre-spanning fest, a benefit for North Carolina artists. Featured acts include hip-hop producer 9th Wonder, rapper Petey Pablo, soul man Anthony Hamilton and his gospel backup singers The Hamiltones, country and bluegrass songwriter Jim Lauderdale, alt-pop pianist Ben Folds, Americana songwriter Tift Merritt, and more. Friday through Sunday at 8 p.m. on Facebook and Twitch.
— D.D.
Experimental electronica duo 100 Gecs made one of the weirdest and best albums of 2019 with their debut, 1000 Gecs. Their Square Garden Festival will be staged on the platform of the video game Minecraft because that’s the thing to do this weekend — see below — and features British pop star and songwriter Charli XCX as a co-headliner. Friday at 6 p.m. on YouTube and at 100gecs.com.
— D.D.
Philadelphia band Courier Club is staging its own festival on Minecraft Saturday, with a complete virtual festival environment where you and your avatar can visit an art gallery, play paint ball, and buy merch. Pussy Riot, Grandson, Sir Sly, and Nothing,Nowhere are among the 30-plus bands. At blockbyblockwest.com.
— D.D.
The longtime pianist for Elvis Costello (first with the Attractions, lately with the Imposters) lives in Paris, and he tickles the ivories in the twilight every afternoon, Tuesdays through Sundays, at 2 p.m. He often has guests, including Costello, and this Sunday, Chris Difford of Squeeze is scheduled to drop by, virtually. Facebook.com/stevenieveofficial.
— D.D.
South Philadelphia’s Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, It) plays Jacob Barber, a teen accused of murdering a classmate, in this eight-episode adaptation of the 2012 William Landay novel. It premieres with three episodes, to be followed with a new one each week. Chris Evans and Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery play Jacob’s stunned parents. Martell, who now uses his mother’s name professionally — he was earlier billed as Jaeden Lieberher — attended Independence Charter School before moving to Los Angeles at the age of 8. (Friday, Apple TV+)
— Ellen Gray
Not even the remote area outside Homer, Alaska, where the singer Jewel was raised and where her family still lives is immune to concern over the coronavirus. With the show’s camera crews sent home, the Kilchers are left to document their own lives in an episode titled “Kilcher Quarantine.” (10 p.m. Sunday, Discovery)
— E.G.
If scrolling through pictures of puppies and kittens is all that’s getting you through the days, this National Geographic special full of baby animals is for you. After premiering Wednesday — Earth Day — on cable, it’s getting a broadcast network repeat this weekend. Robin Roberts hosts, and, yes, that’s Chris Hemsworth you’ll see cuddling a koala. (8 p.m. Saturday, ABC)
— E.G.
What better time to revisit this 2015 film about an astronaut (Matt Damon) left behind on Mars? My colleague Gary Thompson praised this “funny, upbeat movie” from Ridley Scott for its “very agreeable wisecrack-y tone,” which is just what I want from a story of the ultimate in social distancing. (8 p.m. Saturday, FX)
— E.G.
It’s back to basics, pandemic-style, for the singing competition as the Top 20 compete remotely, filming themselves on iPhones. Look for Louis Knight, the London-born delivery guy for Narberth Pizza, who’s still very much in the running. (8 p.m. Sunday, ABC)
— E.G.
The spy drama came full circle in this final season, as former CIA operative Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), who once suspected that a national hero was really a traitor, found herself accused of betraying her country. Now she’s faced with a seemingly impossible choice involving her mentor and friend, National Security Advisor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). A little behind? The entire eighth season will be rerun Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m., leading straight into the finale, “Prisoners of War,” which was also the title of the Israeli series on which Homeland was based. (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime)
— E.G.
The capital punishment-focused series on CNN’s sister channel HLN looks at the case of Terrance Williams, a former Cheyney University student who was sentenced to death for the 1984 murder of Germantown church deacon Amos Norwood. Williams later claimed Norwood had sexually abused him for years. (9 p.m. Sunday, HLN)
— E.G.
After a Friday full of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, the new 9 p.m. episode, Takeout: Flavortown Comes Home, features host Guy Fieri gabbing from home with four Triple D alums about serving their customers during the pandemic. Included will be the recipe for a burnt-end Philly Cheesesteak. Saturday at 10 a.m., Ree Drummond offers up The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home. At 11 a.m., it’s The Kitchen Quarantine Edition: A Full Day of Delicious, starring popular hosts from their own home kitchens. There will also be interactivity on the Food Network’s Instagram account.
– Howard Gensler
David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife, The Good Fight) star in a twisty four-part mystery set in a small Scottish town. When a woman (Anna Madeley) with a history of depression dies, along with her three daughters, in a suspicious fire in which her husband (Tennant) is almost killed, too, her friend (Jumbo) is desperate, and not a little afraid, to know the truth. Note: The final episode posts on Monday. (Acorn TV)
-- E.G.
Chris Hemsworth (Thor) puts down the hammer and picks up a machine gun to play a mercenary paid to find and bring back the kidnapped son of an imprisoned criminal. Written by Joe Russo, who directed Hemsworth in the last two Avengers movies. Directed by Sam Hargrave, a stunt man on the Avengers movies and countless other blockbusters. Looks like a nastier version of Taken. Premieres Friday on Netflix.
– H.G.
There’s only so many times the kids can watch the same cartoon – like a thousand – but if they’re in the mood to get un-Frozen try this new animated film about children who send their parents on vacation so they can have an adventure. Featuring the voices of Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Ricky Gervais, and Jane Krakowski. Premiered Wednesday, April 22 on Netflix.
— H.G.
Two big releases move from on-demand to digital rental this week (and to DVD and Blu-Ray). Catch Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys for Life, and Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in Like a Boss at their new $4.99 rental price.
— H.G.
A few under-the-radar titles are premiering on streaming and on-demand. One to watch is Robert the Bruce, a nobleman-turned-outlaw-turned-king story set in 14th century Scotland; Angus McFadyen and Anna Hutchison star. Two others: True History of the Kelly Gang, with George MacKay as Aussie outlaw Ned Kelly; and To the Stars, a female coming-of-age story set in 1960s Oklahoma, with Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, and Malin Ackerman.
— H.G.
Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim turned 90 on March 22, but it’s not too late to celebrate. An all-star birthday concert, streaming live at 8 p.m. Sunday, will feature a dizzying number of performers, from Meryl Streep, Patti LuPone, and Sutton Foster to Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage, performing Sondheim’s tunes. Hosted by Raúl Esparza, who played Bobby in the Tony-winning revival of Sondheim’s Company, the free concert is a fund-raiser for Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP). See it at Broadway.com and its YouTube channel.
— E.G.
Twenty top dramatists team with 20 risk-taking actors to create and perform new theatrical monologues. Productions move from concept to creation to performance within 24 hours. Playwrights include David Lindsay-Abaire, David Auburn, and Hilary Bettis, with performances by David Cross, David Hyde-Pierce, Rachel Dratch, and more. The series is now in its fifth round; catch up at the 24hourplays.com website, on Instagram TV @24hourplays, or on Facebook. The idea came from theater writer Howard Sherman, who will edit the collection into a book. Free.
— H.G.
The monologues have been a success, so why not up the ante and add music and lyrics within the one-day cycle? The first round of musicals premiered Tuesday. Composers for the project include Aimee Mann, Lauren Pritchard, and Kate Nash, with performances from Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher Jr., Anna Nogueira, and more. Watch free at the 24hourplays.com website, on Instagram TV @24hourplays, or on Facebook.
— H.G.
Do you love Gilbert and Sullivan? Check out this New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players parody of “The Major General’s Song” from the Pirates of Penance. Eliza Rubenstein wrote the brilliant parody of a parody. It’s five minutes’ worth of operatic funny, sung by artists who are, as they sing, “the very model of effective social distancing.” It’s available via YouTube through McCarter@Home, from McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, where some of the video’s stars have performed. Free, with a donation requested.
— Jane Von Bergen
Pennsylvania’s primary has been postponed, but at Philly Improv Theater, the livestreamed show must go on. E.D. promises “comedy, politics, yelling” from comedians, experts, and political pundits, for just $5. Connect with the livestream at phillyimprovtheater.com at 8:30 p.m. Friday. On a related issue (lies), join PIT’s Pants on Fire, a Comedy Game Show of Lies, Truths and More Lies, Saturday at 7 p.m. Same website, same price.
— J.V.B.
Got 10 minutes? How about a play? At 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, a new theater company, Mal-adjusted, presents 10-minute plays rehearsed and performed over video chats @GoingViralFestival on Facebook. Philly playwrights contribute their work for the weekday performances. The Saturday show is an episodic comedy with audience input: You vote on what you want to see next week and voila, it happens. The Mal-adjusted founders are familiar names on the Philly theater scene: Eleanor Safer, Paige Zubel, and Shamus Hunter McCarty. Free, donations requested.
This home-based version of a glitzy Metropolitan Opera gala streams free at the Met website 1 p.m. Saturday — come as you are. “While we cannot wait to get back to the Met stage, for the moment, this is the next best thing,” said music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who will cohost from his Montreal home (along with general manager Peter Gelb in New York). Star talent beaming in from across the globe includes Stephen Costello, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Angel Blue, Christine Goerke, Renee Fleming, Pretty Yende, Diana Damrau, and more — 40 in all. The show will be available on demand until 6:30 p.m. Sunday at metopera.org.
— David Patrick Stearns
The new opera All Decisions Will Be Made By Consensus is an absurdist comedy created specifically for Zoom by composer Kamala Sankaram and librettist Rob Handel. HERE Arts Center in New York presents it 1 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, beamed in from multiple locations, including Philadelphia, where participant Zachary James is based. You can find the Zoom link on HERE’s Facebook page. The Friday performance will stream live from the Facebook page, too. Sankaram’s past works include the virtual-reality opera The Parksville Murders.
— D.P.S.