‘Wheel of Fortune’ is spinning into Philly — ELGSES, anyone?

Philadelphia fans of the TV game show Wheel of Fortune will soon get a chance to trade in yelling answers at their TVs for actually spinning the wheel themselves.

For the first time since 2015, producers of the long-running game show are holding in-person auditions in the city. Casting auditions will take place Thursday, Sept. 18, and Friday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Event Center inside Rivers Casino Philadelphia, 1001 N. Delaware Ave.

Contestants can begin lining up as early as 10 a.m.

Auditions are free and open to anyone 21 and older. Each hopeful will have 30 seconds to introduce themselves to producers, who are looking for energy and personality — not just someone who knows the difference between an “R” and a “Q.”

“The Wheel of Fortune fan base in and around Philadelphia is incredible, and we’re excited to tap into that passion to find future contestants,” Executive Producer Bellamie Blackstone said in a statement. “We hope the fans bring some of that famous Philly spirit to the event so we can welcome those loyal Wheel Watchers in our studio to spin the wheel!”

And let’s be honest: if “Philly Wheel of Fortune” were a thing, the puzzles might include “WATER ICE” or “GO BIRDS.” And if you hit a bankrupt? That’s basically the game show version of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker accidentally spelling “EAGLES” as “ELGSES.”

The Philadelphia stop is one of just a handful of live casting events happening across the country this year. Parking at Rivers Casino is free, and the property will run a complimentary shuttle throughout the day from its main entrance and Riversuites at the Battery, its boutique hotel nearby.

“Wheel of Fortune is an entertainment and pop culture icon,” said Scott Lokke, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “Now fans will have the chance to go from their living rooms to the Los Angeles studio to spin that famous wheel and win cash and prizes. Rivers is thrilled to host this unique opportunity for Philly.”

For those who can’t make the auditions, the show continues to accept online applications year-round at wheeloffortune.com.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on 6abc.

How to audition for ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in Philly

Here’s what you need to know if you want a shot at spinning the wheel: