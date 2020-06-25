Did Andrew “Sandy” Irvine, a 22-year-old student who, along with George Mallory, lost his life in a 1924 attempt to summit Everest, make it to the top before dying? That’s the long-asked question explored in this special, which has journalist and climber Mark Synnott and National Geographic photographer and mountaineer Renan Ozturk lead a team trying to figure out the answer and determine if either Irvine or Mallory might have been the first man to make it to the top. 9 p.m. Tuesday, National Geographic Channel.