The Who, “I Don’t Wanna Get Wise.” The pugnacious third single from Who, the first-generation British Invasion group’s first album in 13 years, gives the impression that Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey’s band might have one more good one left in them. (Powerhouse drummer Carla Azar helps, too.) Townshend’s interviews on the album’s release have been predictably provocative, including telling Rolling Stone that, in regard to late Who members Keith Moon and John Entwistle, he’s “glad they’re gone” because they were “difficult to play with.” Townshend’s novel, The Age of Anxiety, has just been published. Who comes out Dec. 6.