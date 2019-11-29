The Who, “I Don’t Wanna Get Wise.” The pugnacious third single from Who, the first-generation British Invasion group’s first album in 13 years, gives the impression that Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey’s band might have one more good one left in them. (Powerhouse drummer Carla Azar helps, too.) Townshend’s interviews on the album’s release have been predictably provocative, including telling Rolling Stone that, in regard to late Who members Keith Moon and John Entwistle, he’s “glad they’re gone” because they were “difficult to play with.” Townshend’s novel, The Age of Anxiety, has just been published. Who comes out Dec. 6.
Drive-By Truckers, “Armageddon’s Back in Town.” The Southern rock veterans fronted by Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley were last heard from in 2016′s American Band, which took a sobering look at a nation at odds with itself on the eve of the presidential election. The follow-up, The Unraveling, is due in January, and with song titles like “Thoughts and Prayers,” “Babies in Cages,” and “Grievance Merchants,” it would seem the band is not shying away from topical subject matter. Hood takes the lead on “Armageddon,” which moves between world weariness and righteous rage. The band plays Union Transfer on Feb. 27.
Lightning Bolt. Providence, R.I., noise-rock duo Lightning Bolt returned this fall with Sonic Citadel, their first album in four years, which was released on the Thrill Jockey label. It’s as much fun to read the rock-referencing song titles — “Van Halen 2049,” “Don Henley in the Park,” “Husker Don’t” — as it is to listen to. Thursday at Union Transfer.
Villalobos Brothers. Thanksgiving has come and gone, so you’re allowed to listen to Christmas music. The PMA’s Feliz Navidad Fiesta features the Villalobos Brothers, the sibling string band from Veracruz, Mexico, now based in New York, who mix folk music with classical and jazz. Friday at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.