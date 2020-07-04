The results, as assembled by producer Mike Hagler, sound remarkably of a piece. The band has always seemed charmingly unrehearsed, so the album sounds completely natural in songs like the death-haunted “Escalera” and in “West Yorks Ballad,” in which Tom Greenhalgh navigates his way though “backstreets paved with hate.” Exquisite shambles along, always threatening to fall to pieces, but never quite managing it.