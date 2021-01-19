“Now, as you take office,” Nézet-Séguin writes, “we finally feel a sense of HOPE. During the last four years, the arts were effectively dismissed, the NEA and NEH were deemed ‘wasteful,’ and the President’s Committee on Arts and Humanities (PCAH) was disbanded. Mr. President, it’s clear you understand the value of the arts. As you said, ‘The future, who we are, lies in the arts. It’s the expression of our soul.’ And Madam Vice President, your statement that ‘the arts give people an outlet to view the world differently’ could not be more accurate. For these reasons, I urge your administration to prioritize the arts for the benefit of this country, for all Americans.”