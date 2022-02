This year, Taller Puertorriqueño finds inspiration for the Arturo Schomburg Symposium in the sankofa, an African word from the Akan tribe in Ghana, which symbolizes the Akan people's quest for knowledge based on critical examination, and intelligent and patient investigation. The sankofa symbol is based on a mythical bird with its feet firmly planted forward with its head turned backwards, as the Akan believed the past serves as a guide for planning the future. Read more