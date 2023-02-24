Where to get free diapers in Philadelphia

It’s no secret that raising children can be expensive — in 2022, the estimated cost is around $310,605 per child through the age of 17, according to The Brookings Institution. Between formula, doctor’s appointments, and diapers, the cost of the first years of life can easily add up.

Infants can require up to 12 diapers per day, according to the National Diaper Bank Network, potentially costing parents $70 to $80 monthly per child. Plus, diapers can’t be obtained with food stamps, further adding to the struggle. In Pennsylvania alone, 555,122 children under the age of three are estimated to be in need of diapers.

No matter your income, multiple resources in the Philadelphia region that can help you supplement the cost of diapers. For instance, the Diaper Bank in the Kensington neighborhood kicked off itsfirst diaper distribution last month, and will continue to hold distributions on the third Wednesday of each month.

Some places provide the convenience of walk-in visits, while others require you to make an appointment. Regardless of the method, the following places can help you access diapers for free, among other products like wet wipes, baby formula, and even parenting classes. If the organizations listed below are too far from your area, consider checking the Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank.

PHILADELPHIA

Iglesia Cristiana Avivamiento

Services provided in Spanish. 🆔 No ID or income proof required. 📅 Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, 📞 schedule an appointment by calling 215-856-3932, 👶 Diapers, baby formula, wet wipes, and toys.

📍5500 Tabor Ave., 🌐 avivamientophilly.com

Family Promise of Philadelphia (FPP)

🆔 No ID or income proof required. You have to fill out an online form in order to get an appointment for diaper distribution. Information such as date, name, phone number, how many kids need diapers, size, and whether or not you need wipes are required. 👶 Up to 50 diapers per month.

📍7047 Germantown Ave., 🌐familypromisephl.org

Jewish Relief Agency

🆔 No ID required, people of any religion can apply with an income between $21,870 for a single household and $45,000 for a family of four, and live within 1 of 90 zip codes they serve in Philly, and the counties of Buck, Montgomery, and Delaware. The diaper service is tied to their free food box. Interested parties need to request an application to receive services. They will mail or email you a form and once approved they will contact you to schedule a delivery and ask for diapers size. 📞 Call 610-660-0190 to request an application. 👶 One pack of 12 to 24 diapers per box, but you can also request children’s apparel.

📍225 E. City Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, 🌐jewishrelief.org

Casa del Carmen Family Service Center

🆔 No ID or income proof required. This diaper pantry is run by the Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, but resources are available to the public. 📅 Monday to Wednesday, between 9 a.m to noon, 📞 call 267-331-2500 to schedule an appointment. 👶 Besides diapers, the center offers free pregnancy to parenthood classes in English and Spanish, plus a baby boutique program for assistance with clothing, bottles, car seats, cribs, and more.

📍4400 N. Reese St., 🌐cssphiladelphia.org

Northeast Family Service Center

🆔 No ID or income proof required, operated by Catholic Social Services, but open to the community. 📅 Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.📞 Call 215-624-5920 to book a time for pick up. 👶 They also offer occasional free bathtub safety, breastfeeding, and potty training classes and programs.

📍47340 Jackson St., 🌐cssphiladelphia.org

Turning Points for Children

🆔 No ID or income proof required, but you need proof you have a child 📞 Walk-ins are not guaranty, so call 445-216-9766 to schedule an appointment, bring your own bag. 👶 Diapers, baby wipes.

As part of their Food and Wellness Network (FAWN) program, this nonprofit distributes diapers at:

Frankford High School: 📅 Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., 📍5000 Oxford Ave. (enter through the door on Allengrove and Oakland streets). William Tilden Community School, 📅 Fridays, 9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., 📍6601 Elmwood Ave. (enter by the parking lot).

🌐turningpointsforchildren.phmc.org

Asociación de Puertoriqueños en Marcha (APM)

🆔 No ID or income proof required. Services are available in English and Spanish, 📅 Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 📞 Call 267-296-7200 or fill out the online form to request diapers, 👶 APM can also help with baby and children clothing.

📍1900 N. Ninth St., 🌐apmphila.org

Congregation Rodeph Shalom

🆔 No ID or income proof required, 📅 Wednesday mornings,📞 call 215-627-6747 or email bbob@rodephshalom.org to schedule an appointment, 👶 diapers and wipes availability depends on donations.

📍615 North Broad St. (outside of the Green Street entrance), 🌐rodephshalom.org

Feast of Justice

🆔 You must bring an ID, your Feast Justice card, and list your baby under your registration. The diaper distribution is tied to the food pantry, so if you don’t have a card, email registration@feastofjustice.org to sign up, include a picture of your ID, date of birth, and two items that display your name and current address. 📅 Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, but folks can only pick up a box once per week, 9 a.m. to noon (Tuesday), 10 a.m to noon (Wednesday and Saturday), 4 to 7 p.m. (Wednesday), and 1 to 3 p.m. (Saturday), 💻 Appointments are mandatory on Wednesday and Saturday mornings, walk-ins are welcome on Tuesday (from 11 a.m. to noon) and Saturday (3 to 4 p.m.) 📞 Call 215-258-3510 for more information, 👶 Since you must wait until the baby is born to register them, folks can request for newborn diapers up to three months before the due day. Each registered baby gets one pack of diapers. 📍3101 Tyson Ave. (enter through Sackett street), 🌐feastofjustice.org

Juntos

🆔 No ID or income proof required. Services are available in English and Spanish. 📅 Thursday, noon to 2 p.m., walk-ins are welcome 📞 For more information call 215-218-9079 👶 Diapers, food distribution.

📍600 Washington Ave., 🌐vamosjuntos.org

Mighty Writers

🆔 No ID or income proof required. Assistance in English and Spanish, walk-ins are welcome. 👶 Diapers, food and menstrual products, 🌐mightywriters.org, multiple locations and times:

Mighty Writers West: 📅 Monday to Friday, between noon-1:30 p.m., 📍35th and Fairmount St. Mighty Writers El Futuro: 📅Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 📍1025 S. Ninth St. Mighty Writers North: 📅Monday to Friday, between noon-2 p.m., 📍24th and Master St. (Vaux Building). Mighty Writers Lucien Blackwell Community Center: 📅 Tuesday to Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month, 📍N. 47th St. Mighty Writers John Street Community Center: 📅 Thursday, between 2-3 p.m., 📍1100 Poplar St.

Mt. Airy Community Fridge & Pantry

🆔 No ID or income proof required. 📅 Monday through Sunday, open 24 hours, walk-in available. 👶 diaper and size availability depends on donations.

📍6900 Stenton Ave., 🌐mtairyeats.wordpress.com

Belmont Alliance Civic Association

🆔 Pennsylvania ID and proof of income required, you must prove you have a child in need of diapers and live in Philadelphia to apply. 📅 Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 📞 Call 267-882-2596, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to schedule an appointment or sign up online. 👶 Diapers are available in size 1 to 4.

📍871 North Holly Street, Floor #2, 🌐belmontalliance.org

Bucks County

Family Service Association

🆔 No ID or income proof required, but you need to be a resident of Bucks county, 📅 Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., walk-ins are welcome, 📞 Call 215-208-7233 to schedule a specific time (this will also save you a trip in case they don’t have diapers at the moment), 👶 Quantities and sizes depend on the donations.

📍4 Cornerstone Drive, Langhorne, 🌐fsabc.org

Bucks County Family Service Center

🆔 No ID or income proof required. Despite services being provided by the Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, resources are open to the public. 📅 Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m., 📞 Call 215-945-2550 to schedule a time to pick up diapers from the pantry, 👶 Diapers, free virtual safe sleeping and bathtub safety classes.

📍100 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, 🌐cssphiladelphia.org

Delaware County

Delaware County Family Service Center

🆔 No ID or income proof required. Run by Catholic Social Services, but open to the community. 📅 First Wednesday of the month, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 📞 Call 610-279-7372 to schedule a time to visit 👶 Diapers, free prenatal and parenting classes.

📍130 E. 7th St., Chester, 🌐cssphiladelphia.org

The Bernardine Center

🆔 No ID or income proof required, 📅 Every Wednesday and the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday and 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, 📞 Call 610-497-3225 to schedule an appointment or check for availability, 👶 Diaper and wipe quantities depend on donations.

📍2625 West Ninth Street, Chester,🌐bernardinecenter.org

Pennsylvania

Erie Family Center

🆔 ID, proof of income, and evidence of a child are not required to register. However, you must show an ID during diaper pick-up and you must be willing to present proof of your child’s birth certificate or any identification once at the beginning of each year. 📅 The diaper depot has multiple distributions each month, but to access it folks have to register online every year. 👶 You can only go to 2 diaper distributions per month and they carry sizes newborn to six.

📍Distribution location and times are announced on their Facebook events page,🌐eriefamilycenter.org

Lily’s Hope

🆔 No ID or income proof required, however, this nonprofit only offers free diapers for premature babies. 📅 Apply for a Transition Home Package online. 👶 Lily’s hope prepares a one-time free kit per family with diapers, wipes, and clothing for babies who have recently left the NICU or have been home for no more than a month. 📦 Shipping is available nationwide.

📍6801 Tilghman St. #111, Allentown, 🌐lilyshopefoundation.org

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church

🆔 You must show a photo ID, be a resident of the Tamaqua area school district, have proof of address, and your child’s birth certificate or identification documents. Proof of income is not required. Before scheduling an appointment, folks need to submit one request for diapers per child, 📅 Diapers can be picked up on the third Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,📞After sending your request, call 570-668-2180 (Monday to Wednesday, 1 to 5 p.m., or Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to noon) to schedule an appointment at least 3 days before distribution day, 👶 Depending on need and availability, you can get up to 50 diapers in sizes ranging from newborn to 4-year-old (plus a pack of wipes).

📍109 N Greenwood St, Tamaqua, 🌐ziontamaqua.com

New Jersey

Mighty Writers

🆔 No ID or income proof required. Services are available in English and Spanish, 🚶‍♀️ walk-ins are welcome. 👶 beyond diapers, Mighty Writes also provides food and period products, 🌐mightywriters.org:

Mighty Writers Camden: 📅 Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 📍1801 Broadway, Camden. Mighty Writers Atlantic City: 📅 Friday, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., 📍726 N. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City (Behind the Youth Jazz Institute)

Guadalupe Family Services

🆔 To qualify, folks need a valid ID, proof of Camden City residency, and the birth certificate of your child. This service only applies to parents with kids younger than 4 years old. 📞 Call 856-365-8081 to register or visit one of the diaper drives, 📅 pickups take place on the last three days of the month, between 1 - 5 p.m., 👶 Diapers are distributed on a first come first serve basis.

📍509 State St., Camden,🌐guadalupefamilyservices.org

Camden Healthy Start

🆔 No ID or income proof required, but you must live in Camden and be pregnant, or have a child under 18 months old. 📞 Call 856-963-1013 to schedule an appointment to pick up free supplemental diapers, 👶 Camden Healthy Start is a program of the Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative, so they can also help with parenting classes, breastfeeding support, and depression screenings.

📍808 Market Street, 2nd Floor, Camden, 🌐camdenhealthystart.org