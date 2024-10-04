How students can get free school meals from the School District of Philadelphia, plus finding menus and grocery help

Hunger not only affects a student’s physical and mental well-being, but it also hinders their ability to learn.

Research shows that students who come to school hungry are more likely to miss class, experience behavioral issues, and fall behind academically compared to their peers.

However, only about half of all students take advantage of the free lunch, and just one-third participate in the free breakfast program, according to the district.

This isn’t unique to Philadelphia. Schools across the region and state report similar trends, as the stigma around accepting free meals weighs on students, researchers at Temple University found. The university is currently studying ways to boost participation in school meal programs.

Public school students in Philadelphia — and now throughout Pennsylvania — are eligible for free meals at school. In addition to offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the district runs food distribution programs at select schools, providing groceries, nutrition education, and cooking demonstrations for families.

Looking for help beyond groceries and meals? The district partnered with BenePhilly, a network of one-on-one support specialists to help apply for food assistance, health insurance, and more public benefits.

How to get free school meals in Philadelphia

Families in the School District of Philadelphia don’t need to apply for free meals. Every student is offered breakfast, lunch, and dinner at no cost.

The district participates in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, which enables districts with low-income students to provide free school meals at no cost to students.

Before the free school meal policy removed the need to apply in 2014, parents were required to prove income eligibility and submit paper applications.

Free groceries from the School District of Philadelphia

About 20 schools in the district serve as “community schools,” which offer additional services to meet the needs of students and their families. These include free grocery programs and assistance with accessing benefits. A list of community schools is available at phila.gov/programs/community-schools.

Nearly 50 schools offer free food distribution or school-based food pantries for families. Check with a student’s school to see what programs are available.

Additionally, the city operates dozens of free food and meal sites. Find one nearby at phila.gov/food.

How to find your school’s breakfast/lunch menu

The school district partners with Nutrislice to provide up-to-date menus for individual schools. Visit philasd.nutrislice.com or download the mobile app for Android or iPhone.