With stay at home orders in the region extended into June, we’re all looking for ways to stay entertained indoors. But as the saying goes, “There’s no such thing as boredom, only boring people."

Now is the prime time to get creative, and make the best of all of this. And yes, we know that by this point, everyone might be on the brink of driving each other insane. It’s part of what makes it that much more important to break up the monotony — and potential intensity — of day-to-day family quarantine life.

Consider gathering around and doing something new together. And if you need a moment of solitude, there’s plenty of activities to keep the kiddos busy on their own, too. From baking cookies to building rockets to playing with clay dough, check out our roster of all-ages entertainment below.

CRAFTS

Make your own sculptable “clay” with just three simple ingredients: flour, salt, and water. The Clay Studio teaches you how, plus shares projects to turn the clay dough into projects you can keep. Whether you want to craft ornaments, coffee table coasters, or sculptures in the shape of your favorite animal, you’ll find activities for all ages.

» READ MORE: How to make ‘clay’ at home, and projects for kids of all ages from The Clay Studio

With just flour, water, and salt, craft your own "Clay Dough" to turn into sculptures, ornaments, coasters, and more.
Courtesy Megan Lasiter
SCIENCE

Build a “rocket," send an airplane (without wings) soaring through the air, create a rainbow using food coloring, and more. We asked staff from the Franklin Institute to pick out their favorite projects using household items, bringing entertainment for kids at every age.

» READ MORE: Science experiments to do at home with kids, from the Franklin Institute

By learning the key forces of balance, learn how to create a kinetic sculpture that moves atop your finger.
Courtesy the Franklin Institute
ART

There’s no better time to tap your creative side than when you’re stuck inside at home. The Philadelphia Museum of Art invites you to use your imagination and turn what you have around you into art. Get ready to compose beautiful photos, build sculptures from recycled materials, turn your thoughts into sketches, and more.

» READ MORE: Art projects for kids — from toddlers to teenagers — from the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Challenge your kiddos to get creative with objects lying around the house, building a figure or abstract composition of their imagination.
Courtesy the Philadelphia Museum of Art
COOKING

We asked five chefs to share what they’re cooking with their little ones, along with recipes to try at home. Hear from Peter Serpico of Serpico, Nick Kennedy of Suraya and Condesa, Jeanne Chang of Lil Pop Shop, and others on what they’re making in the kitchen with their kids these days.

» READ MORE: What to cook with your kids, from Philly chefs who have kids

Chef Peter Serpico's daughter Charlie, 4, helps make the dough for Hoetteok, a popular Korean street food.
Courtesy Peter Serpico
GAMES

Board games are a timeless family staple. If your collection is growing a little stale, pick up some new options designed by people right here in the region. We’ve rounded up an array of Philly-area board game makers and shops, ready to deliver tabletop entertainment to your doorstep. We’ve also got a list of games you can play online, for free.

» READ MORE: Do this at home: Best puzzles and games to play right now

Local puzzle company Puzzle So Hard sells 1,000 piece kits designed from licensed art sourced around the world.
Courtesy Sarah Flynn
OUTDOORS

As with adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises children 2 years and older to wear cloth face coverings when in public settings. How can you get your kid to wear a mask, keep it on, and wear it safely? We talked to local pediatric experts, and checked the latest guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

» READ MORE: Should my kid wear a face mask? What parents need to know.

People were making use of Clark Park in West Philadelphia to escape the concerns of the virus and to get some exercise and fresh air on March 19, 2020. Nafi Cannady, 8, wears a mask as he swings. His mother, Trinia Cannady, said “The mask was for his safety and the safety of others.” Her philosophy for her son is “to come out get some air and then go back inside.”
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
