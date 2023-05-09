Philadelphia Children’s Festival returns with sensory-friendly performances, puppets and more

After a pandemic hiatus, the Philadelphia Children’s Festival returns for a four-day event later this month. Between May 20-23, get the kids out of the house to visit Penn’s Annenberg Center for family-friendly theater performances and artsy fun.

Created in 1984, the festival was previously known as the Philadelphia International Children’s Festival. A staple in Philly’s late spring season, the festival offers a space for all family members to have fun through art, in and outdoors. Families can look forward to a sensory-friendly show with ASL interpretation, a free concert and circus performance, indigenous dances, and a shadow show.

Whether this is your first time attending the festival or you have been looking forward to its return, here is everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Children’s Festival:

Hours

The festival takes place at Annenberg Center (3680 Walnut St.), between May 20-23. Hours depend on the individual showtimes. Performances are scheduled rain or shine.

Tickets

Unless noted, tickets are $25 per person, no matter the age. They’re available on-site, online, by phone at 215-898-3900, or by emailing pla-boxoffice@upenn.edu. Some offerings are also free to the public.

West Philly residents pay $15. To get the discounted rate and fees waived, you must live in zip codes 19104, 19131, 19139, 19142, 19143, 19145, 19151, or 19153. If you buy tickets online, enter your zip code, with a “W” in front of the numbers, in the promo code section (for example, “W19104″).

Between May 22 to 23, tickets for school groups and home-school children are $10. Contact 215-462-7720 or email amulgrew@upenn.edu for purchase.

Catapult's Magic Shadow is arriving at Zellerbach Theatre on May 21. Read more Photo courtesy CATAPULT

Performances and activities

This year, the festival features seven different shows. Most are suitable to kids of all ages, but some age restrictions apply. Depending on the performance, shows take place in three locations within Annenberg Center: Zellerbach Theatre, Harold Prince Theatre, or the Annenberg Center Outdoor Plaza.

When BKBXKIDS! (aka Broken Box Mime Theater) stages their show Destination: Everywhere, you’ll travel through imaginary jungles, carnivals, and time, as performers transport the audience with silent storytelling. You can catch the hour-long performance at four different times (3 p.m., May 20; 1 p.m., May 21; 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., May 22), all feature ASL interpretation.

Taking inclusivity up a notch, the May 20 show will be the festival’s first sensory-friendly event. Parents of children with autism, sensory sensitivities, and any other learning, cognitive, or social disability can rest assured the performance will adapt to their needs: Sensory bags, weighted lap pads, quiet areas, and headphone zones are available.

📍Harold Prince Theatre, 📅May 20-22, ⌚times vary depending on the show., 🧸all ages

Bring the kids outside for a free outdoor bilingual concert with 123 Andrés. Colombian-American singers Andrés Salguero and Christina Sanabria will perform their Latin Grammy Award-winning songs at Annenberg Center Outdoor Plaza with family-friendly lyrics that teach kids about friendship, family, and culture.

📍Annenberg Center Outdoor Plaza, 📅May 21, ⌚ 2 p.m., 🧸all ages, 💵 free.

Connecticut-based dance company Catapult takes shadow art to another level, even landing as finalists in America’s Got Talent season eight. Now, you and your kids can experience eight shadow stories, as dancers go behind a screen to make dragons, full-size animals, and landscape silhouettes. Their two-hour show Magic Shadow is arriving at Zellerbach Theatre on May 21.

📍Zellerbach Theatre, 📅May 21, ⌚ 3 p.m., 🧸all ages

Ready for a free circus arts and theater performance? Philly’s Give & Take Jugglers present their juggling and acrobatics show at Annenberg Center Outdoor Plaza on May 21. Have a fun time watching your kid partake in the show and try to not get dizzy following the jugglers’ movements.

📍Annenberg Center Outdoor Plaza, 📅May 21, ⌚ 4 p.m., 🧸all ages, 💵Free.

Indigenous Enterprise, a Native American dance troupe, brings powwow dancing to Zellerbach Theater. On May 22, dancers from Canada and the U.S. grace the stage with traditional attire and meaningful movements for two performances of their show, “Indigenous Liberation.”

📍Zellerbach Theatre, 📅May 22, ⌚ 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., 🧸for kids 7-11

Imagine living in a world where there is no poverty, pain, or illness. Would it all be joy or would there be a price to pay for a pain-free society? That’s what 12-year-old protagonist Jonas must discover in author Lois Lowry’s novel The Giver. Adapted by playwrite Elise Thoron for a 9- to 14-year-old audience, The Giver has two shows at Harold Prince Theater.

📍Harold Prince Theatre, 📅May 23, ⌚ 9:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., 🧸for kids 9-14

Mermaid Theatre brings three of New York Times best-selling author Todd Parr stories to the Zellerbach Theatre stage. Through puppetry and music, children 4 to 8 will learn about self-confidence with It’s Okay to Be Different, how to help our planet with The Earth Book, and the importance of self-love with This is My Hair.

📍Zellerbach Theatre, 📅May 23, ⌚ 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., 🧸for kids 4-8

PLAYground

If you are in-between performances or simply want to visit, Annenberg Center’s PLAYground is packed with activity. Think face painting, balloon art, crafts, games, and live music by DJ Gerry. PLAYground is open May 21 (12:30 to 5 p.m.), and 22-23 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.), but closed on Saturday, May 20, to accommodate the sensory-friendly performance.

📍Annenberg Center Outdoor Plaza, 📅May 21-23, ⌚ time varies depending on the day, 🧸 all ages, 💵 free.

Food

Outside food and drinks aren’t permitted in Penn Live Arts’ theaters. If you get hungry, a food truck is scheduled to be at the festival on Sunday but there are also several University City area restaurants that can feed the family before or after the performances.

Public transportation

Taking the bus leaves you the closest to Annenberg Center. Lines 21 and 42 make a stop on the corner of 36th and Walnut Streets, half a block from the performance center. If you need to take the subway, Market Frankford’s 34th St. station leaves you within a 10-minute walk from Annenberg Center. And, for folks taking the regional rail, 30th St. station is the closest stop for most. But, if you are on the Airport, Media/Wawa, or Warminster lines, the Penn Medicine Station leaves you even closer.

Parking

Besides street parking, you can park at the University of Pennsylvania public garage, Walnut 38. Located on the corner of 38th and Walnut, this garage doesn’t accept cash. The daily rate is $17, but pre-paying can save you $3. Parking tickets can be purchased on-site, at the Annenberg Center box office, or online. For the latter, you will need to pick up your parking ticket in person.