University City Station will be known as Penn Medicine Station following a multimillion-dollar naming rights contract that looks to provide funding for SEPTA through alternative sources of revenue, the transportation authority was to announce Monday.
The Regional Rail station’s 6,400 daily riders should expect to see changes to signage, maps, and screens in the near future. The station is served by SEPTA’s Airport, Warminster, Wilmington/Newark, West Trenton, and Media/Elwyn Lines.
“This partnership is a win-win for SEPTA customers,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in a statement. “SEPTA has worked hard to find innovative ways to enhance service while controlling costs, and we will continue to aggressively pursue more opportunities moving forward.”
Penn Medicine will pay $3.3 million over the five-year contract to keep the naming rights — but it’s no first. Penn Medicine Station is SEPTA’s fourth big rebranded station in recent memory, with Pattison Station becoming AT&T Station for $5.44 million in 2010 before changing to NRG Station in 2018 for $5.25 million. The former Market East Station was rebranded to Jefferson Station in 2014 for $4 million.
The funds from Monday’s partnership announcement will go toward “the everyday costs of running the transit system,” SEPTA board chairman Pasquale T. “Pat” Deon Sr. said.
The Philadelphia area has seen its fair share of name changes as of late: The Electric Factory’s transformation into Franklin Music Hall stirred feelings of nostalgia for music lovers in 2018, while Amtrak’s 30th Street Station was renamed to honor late Congressman William Gray last year.
University City Station’s rebranding comes as Penn is expected to open the Pavilion, its private-room patient tower, in 2021.
Richards, former PennDot secretary, highlighted finances as a challenge facing SEPTA as she begins her new role as the agency’s general manager in an interview with The Inquirer last week. She believes transit funding is in “a real precarious point."
Last year, she was part of an advisory council looking to identify solutions, with taxes and fees eyed as possibilities.
“The answers are not there,” Richards previously told The Inquirer. "Everyone agrees we need to invest in transportation, but not everyone agrees on how we raise that money.”