Now that Halloween decorations are down and your kids know as much, if not more, than you do about the Electoral College, it’s time for — what? — the winter holidays, of course. While you’ve been hitting refresh on the news all day, the commercial world has been stocking aisles and entire cable channels with Christmas content.
Pack up last week’s shorts. Break out the faux snow. South Jersey is here early for Santa lovers in Hammonton, and for early-bird stocking stuffers in Mount Laurel. For those who’d prefer to remain autumnal (or ignore the carols' call), there’s environmental learning, webinars for scouts, and a three-hour, online, live Philly family dance party.
5–9 p.m. Sunday, then weekends throughout November and daily Dec. 1-23, reservations available at didonatofuncenter.com/magical-express, $12.95 in advance, $14.95 onsite, free under age 1 (all ages)
If you thought Linvilla or Shady Brook started the holidays too early, you obviously haven’t been by DiDonato’s. The Hammonton, N.J., family fun center kicks things off the first full weekend in November, before some of us have thought about Thanksgiving. The popular, all-outdoor setup includes a train ride through the lights, a walk-through holiday village and toy market, in-tent photos opps, cookies, and, should you dare to go inside, discounts on bowling.
10:30 a.m.–noon Weds., registration available at ttfwatershed.org/events, free (ages 5–14)
The Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership leads an outdoor experiment in decomposition. Educator Judy Gantz helps kids clean up trash, sort it, bury it, then mark its resting place. In a year, they’ll come back to see what’s become of their hidden litter. Will it decay — or just get dirtier? Walk-ins welcome.
Times vary Thurs–Sat., Nov. 12–14, for Boy Scouts, Nov. 19–21 for Girl Scouts, registration required at constitutioncenter.org/visit/group-visits/scout-days, $10 per scout, (ages 10–18)
If you’re a Boy Scout or Girl Scout in the Mid-Atlantic, you can visit the National Constitution center for merit badge credits. This week, Boy Scouts can get the job done virtually, with live Zoom sessions in citizenship, law, and American heritage. Next week is for Girl Scouts, when newly reelected U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Delaware County) will be among the leaders of live webinars. The topics for those who’ll run the world (girls) include the 19th Amendment and the branches of government.
10–10:30 a.m. Sat., Nov. 14, register online at ansp.org/programs-and-events, (ages 8–11)
Academy of Natural Sciences kid favorite Mary Bailey moderates a virtual brainstorm with Academy environmental scientists about big and small ways kids can combat climate change. The session is free and a half hour — entirely manageable.
10 a.m.–2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 14, details on the Rancocas Woods Facebook page @rancocaswoodseventsandshops, free, (ages 4 & up)
To all the adults who’ve criticized kids for wasting their childhoods on screens, a bunch of crafters in kindergarten through grade 8 gather at Rancocas Woods in Mount Laurel, N.J., to vend their wares and prove them wrong. The way-before-Christmas kids' market has become somewhat of a phenomenon at the quaint shopping center, where trees provide shade and card tables display like-new toys, along with handmade necklaces, knitted scarves, painted jars, abstract canvases, tie-dyed masks, and slime.
6–9 p.m. Sat., Nov. 14, details at danceonphilly.com, free (donations accepted), (ages 2 and up)
If the citywide party in the streets got you feeling like dancing — but at a safe distance, and possibly in your kitchen, you might want to join a virtual danceathon to raise funds for Musicopia and Dancing Classrooms Philly. Live DJs and performers — Alex of Alex & the Kaleidoscope, Cosmo Baker, members of Klassic Contemporary Ballet Company — do their thing at the Fillmore, while families join in via Zoom (for any donation), private Zoom room (for $300 and up), or online (free). From 9 p.m. to midnight, grown-up dancers can get dance-coached and cut loose.