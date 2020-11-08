If you’re a Boy Scout or Girl Scout in the Mid-Atlantic, you can visit the National Constitution center for merit badge credits. This week, Boy Scouts can get the job done virtually, with live Zoom sessions in citizenship, law, and American heritage. Next week is for Girl Scouts, when newly reelected U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Delaware County) will be among the leaders of live webinars. The topics for those who’ll run the world (girls) include the 19th Amendment and the branches of government.