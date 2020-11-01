Neighborhood porches and front stoops are still decked out in cobwebs, ghosts, coffins, candy corn lights, and silly gravestones. So let the kids run around the block looking for items in a Halloween scavenger hunt cooked up by clever folks in charming Newtown, Bucks County. Check all the boxes on a game sheet of scarecrows and haybales and such — they’re available at the 150-year-old Newtown Hardware House and on the store’s Facebook page. Then turn in your completed card during business hours at the store to get a prize. Bucks Co. too far away? Just let 'em have a second fun-size Snickers instead.