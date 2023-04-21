10 free or low cost Philly area outdoor activities for kids

Gas prices are sky-high. Air travel can be a nightmare — if you can even find a flight with tickets for the whole family. So what better time for a staycation?

For children, vacations and summer camps are a lot of fun, but they come with a price tag. You can try to find alternatives like museums with discounted rates, but part of the fun of spring and summer is hanging out outdoors.

So what can you do to entertain their kids outdoors without having to break the bank? Philly has an array of low-cost or free activities for kids this summer. (And for more family-friendly activities, check out our weekly events calendar.)

Located in Southwest Philly along the Schuylkill River, Bartram’s Garden is a public park and garden that hosts a number of family-friendly programs. For parents with children 2 to 4 years old, Bartram’s Little Explorers program helps little ones understand the world around them. Every Wednesday, a new nature-themed education lesson is offered to toddlers and preschoolers. For an upcoming May 3 event, children will learn about nests and eggs.

The garden also plays host to free bike programs. Learning how to ride a bike is a monumental milestone for children, but only some have access to lessons, a space to practice, or even a bike. Between March and November, kids 4 to 16 can learn how to ride a bike every second Saturday of the month between 10 a.m.-noon. On Fridays between 3-6 p.m., kids can learn how to do simple bike repairs with the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. Free bike rentals are available.

Dates: Little Explorers: Every second Wednesday of the month March through November from 10 a.m. -11:30 a.m.; Free bike programming: March to November, second Saturday of the month, 10 a.m.-noon; Fridays, 3-6 p.m.

Cost: Little Explorers: $12 (Southwest Philly residents pay $2).

Requirements: One adult chaperone for every two children.

How to register: Register online at bartramsgarden.org

📍5400 Lindbergh Boulevard, 🌐bartramsgarden.org

For children who like the woods — and parents who want to let them explore in a controlled environment — Awbury’s playscape is free on weekends. Playscapes are playgrounds created from natural materials like wood, where children can exercise imagination, discover new ways of playing, and self-entertain. Fairy tables, willow huts, and logs made from fallen trees are part of the entertainment.

Dates: April 8 to October 31 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Requirements: None

How to register: Register online at awbury.org

📍6060 Ardleigh St., 🌐awbury.org

For a limited time, Sesame Place is selling discounted tickets between 10%-50% off. Besides rides and attractions, your children can take part in Elmo’s Springtacular event. Between April 15 to June 18, visiting kids can hang out with their favorite TV characters, including Arthur, PJ Masks, Power Rangers, and Blippi.

Dates: April 15 to June 18.

Cost: Children under 2 years old enter for free. Single-day admission is usually $99.99, but for a limited time, tickets are $49.99.

Requirements: For Elmo’s Springtacular, meet-and-greets require registration.

📍100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne

Looking for a summer activity for kids 12 to 18? The Parkway Central Library shows movies on Mondays at the Field Teen Center. Email TeenCenter@freelibrary.org or call 215-686-5395 for more information to know what will be screening.

Dates: Mondays at 2:30 p.m., between April 17 to May 22.

Cost: Free

How to register: No registration is required.

📍1901 Vine St., 🌐www.freelibrary.org

For Germantown residents, Lovett Memorial Library offers free yoga classes for all ages. The lessons, imparted by Surya Moon Yoga instructors, include songs and storytelling designed for children 2 to 5 years old. Parents will practice breathing and relaxation, and kids will learn confidence, creativity, and how to keep their bodies healthy.

Dates: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., between April 18 to May 23.

Requirements: Bring your own yoga mats or beach towels.

📍6945 Germantown Ave., 🌐freelibrary.org

Experience roller skating with your child outside City Hall. At Dilworth Park roller rink, kids under ten skate for $8, everyone else pays $10.(There is a $6 fee for skate rental.) Between April 24 to July 11, get $5 off admission by visiting Mondays and Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dates: Between April 21 to July 16, take the kids roller skating any day of the week. The rink opens at 11 a.m., but closing times change daily. Sundays to Thursdays, closing time is 8:45 p.m., and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Cost: Including skate rental, kids pay $14 and adults $16.

📍1 S 15th St., 🌐centercityphila.org

With more than 9,000 species spread across 1,000 acres, Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square is the ideal outdoor escape for curious little ones. Deepen your connection to the grounds with the Voices in the Landscape experience. Over 10 stops throughout the gardens, storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston relays stories honoring the contributions of Black people in horticulture. As you walk through the gardens, both children and parents will need a phone and headphones to immerse themselves in the hour and a half journey.

Dates: April 22-30 (except 23 and 25), and May 1-20 (except 2,9, and 16)

Cost: Included in general admission. Children under 4 years old enter for free, kids 18 years old and younger pay $13, and adults $25.

Requirements: Bring a phone and headphones.

📍1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, 🌐longwoodgardens.org

Discover what happens at the zoo after dark at Zoosnooze. Between May to October, Elmwood Park Zoo hosts ZooSnooze, an overnight event complete with a flashlight tour, campfire, educational programs and more. Dinner and breakfast are included, but you need to bring camping equipment.

Dates: May 20 and 27; June 23; July 7 and 21; August 11, 18, and 26; and October 20.

Cost: $79.95

Requirements: Tent, sleeping back, pillow, blanket, flashlight, bugspray, toiletries, and jackets.

📍1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, 🌐elmwoodparkzoo.org

If you are looking for activities to entertain your children, this bustling park has plenty of options. Don’t skip the Children’s Discovery Garden, which features a play net and platform, water jets, a stream dam and a sensory-friendly twig nest. For more free events, keep an eye on the summer calendar, which includes everything from outdoor storytime and crafts with the Free Library, or visits by experts from The Academy of Natural Sciences, Philadelphia Ballet and more.

📍18th St & Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Sign your 2- to 5-year-old child for an aquarium Pre-K pass between September and November. This will grant them free unlimited visits year-round. Applications for the 2023 summer season closed in November 2022, but apply in the fall for 2024.

Cost: General admission ticket cost varies depending on the day; admission is free on birthdays. Tickets start at $19.99 for kids 2 to 12 years old, adults pay a minimum of $27.99, and seniors $25.99. Register for the Pre-K pass online at adventureaquarium.com.

📅 September-November, 📍1 Riverside Drive, Camden