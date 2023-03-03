The best things to do in Philadelphia this week

Explore all of the best things to do in and around Philadelphia: from upcoming events and art installations to the most picturesque date spots, we share all you need to know to make the most out of your week in Philly.

You can always find our favorite activities of the week at inquirer.com/things-to-do. Have an event you’d like to feature in the Inquirer? Submit an event to our calendar.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week

(Community) Bring a big appetite and take a bite out of the avenue during East Passyunk’s annual Restaurant Week. Head to your favorite spots or try something new and enjoy a three-course prix fixe lunch or dinner for $20, $30, $40, or $55. Dine in and enjoy the ambience or enjoy take out at select restaurants. Through March 10, eastpassyunkrestaurantweek.com

Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra at the Barnes

(Music / Art) It’s the first Friday of the month, which means another night of music and art at the Barnes. Philadelphia’s own Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra will be performing live music while you enjoy light bites, cocktails, and art. You’ll get a chance to explore the new exhibit, “Sue Williamson & Lebohang Kganye: Tell Me What You Remember.” $10-$28, March 3, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org

The Mashrabiya Project at the Museum for Wood

(Community) Kick off the weekend with the opening of this new community project and exhibit from the Museum of Wood. The project examines the mashrabiya — an ancient screening element still in use throughout North Africa. Pieces from six Muslim artists are on display in the museum’s galleries. March 3-July 23, 141 N. 3rd St., museumforartinwood.org

Lunchtime Unplugged with Oliver Mayman Trio

(Music) Add a bit of rhythm to your lunchtime routine with this performance at the Kimmel Center. This event is free to attend, but registration is required. March 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 300 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org

Viernes Calientes Dance Party

(Dance) Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to move at World Cafe Live. The Guachinangos will provide the soundtrack to the evening. The band fuses Latin American rhythms with Colombian cumbia, which makes the perfect dance floor beats. March 3, 9 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com

Philadelphia Flower Show

(Seasonal) Philadelphia’s annual celebration of all things floral is back. This year’s theme is “The Garden Electric.” For more than a week, stop in for dazzling displays from top floral and landscape designers. Acclaimed brass band Snacktime and other musicians will perform. Grab your tickets and don’t miss out on this year’s show. March 4-12, 1101 Arch St., tickets.phsonline.org

Chubby Noodles Pho Brunch Party

(Community) This brunch party will be fueled by tasty noodles and bone marrow broth. If you’re a fan of pho, you won’t want to miss this day of bold flavors, great drinks, games, and more. Your ticket includes complimentary wagyu pho, drinks, and snacks. You’ll also have the chance to win raffle prizes. $30, March 5, noon-3 p.m., 146 North 10th St., eventbrite.com

Kol Tzedek’s Purim Celebration

(Community) Anything is possible in the world of Megillah. Come celebrate Purim and enjoy a night of fun for all ages, presented by Kol Tzedek. The night will kick off with a costume parade, followed by a Megillah reading and Sphil, ending with a dance party. March 6, 6-9 p.m., 801 S 48th St., koltzedek.breezechms.com

Knitting Circle

(Community) Looking to add more community to your crafting and knitting? Grab your materials and head to this knitting circle for great conversation and mingling with others who love the craft. No formal instruction will be provided, but light beverages will be. $15, March 8, 6-8 p.m., 56 N. 3rd St., pulpery.com

International Women’s Day Comedy Show

(Community) These women all have one thing in common: They’re seriously funny. Kick off Women’s History Month with a lineup of laugh-out-loud worthy comics. This event is BYOB, so bring a friend and a bottle of your favorite beverage. (March 8, 7-8:30 p.m., 1325 N. Randolph St., pulpery.com)

The best events for kids in Philly

‘The Little Prince,’ Players Club of Swarthmore

(Theater / multiday) Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s children’s book, The Little Prince, is adapted into a musical on the Delco stage. Ages 4+. $15 ages 12 and up, $10 ages 3-11, March 3-12, times vary, 614 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, pcstheater.org

Family Craft Workshop: Mini Weavings, American Swedish Historical Museum

(Crafts) Philadelphia weaver, rug-maker, and repurposer Hannah Wallace leads a session of turning twigs into frames and yarn into art. Workshop includes a tour of the galleries for inspiration. Ages 8-18. $10, March 4, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 1900 Pattison Ave., americanswedish.org

Kids Day at the Wings, Wells Fargo Center

(Sports) Our pro lacrosse team puts a pet-able camel and baby yak in the Wells Fargo concourse, adds face-painting, an inflatable obstacle course, and game-day giveaways just for kiddos — plus the game itself vs. the New York Riptide. Ages 5+. $20-$79, March 4, 11:30 a.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wingslax.com

Studio Launch: Rock to the Future

(Music / free) The new Hunting Park location of Rock to the Future offers its first Friday afternoon open house, where middle through high school students can learn to record, mix, and produce music all for free. Ages 11-18. Free, March 4, 4-5:30 p.m., 3859 N. Ninth St., rocktothefuture.org

First Free Sunday, Brandywine River Museum of Art

(Art / free) Master storyteller TAHIRA leads folktale fun with African and African American stories (11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.). Included: Admission to the galleries, including the “Andrew Wyeth: Home Places” exhibit. Registration recommended. Ages 3+. Free, March 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1 Hoffman’s Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, brandywine.org

First Free Sunday, Barnes Foundation

(Art / math / free) Philly students’ work — 3-D renderings of paintings in the Barnes collection — are featured. There will also be a performance by 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks (who has spun with Erykah Badu, The Lost Boyz). There will be lessons in geometry and perception and free visits to the new exhibition, “Sue Williamson & Lebohang Kganye: Tell Me What You Remember.” Ages 3+. Registration opens March 2 at 10 a.m. Free, March 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org

Family Art & Storytelling, Woodmere Museum

(Art / storytelling / free) Artist Ginger Mimmo Rohlfing reads a picture book, then leads an art-making session with preschoolers and their grown-ups. The activity is inspired by the new exhibit “Kidding Around: Children in Art from Woodmere’s Collection.” Registration recommended. Ages 3-5. Free, March 5, April 2, May 7, 11 a.m.-noon, 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)