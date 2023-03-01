Philadelphia summer camps: Programs to keep your kids busy for less than $100 per week

The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Summer can be taxing for parents looking for ways to keep children busy and entertained. Enter summer camps, one way to keep children active and engaged, especially with the variety around Philadelphia.

But now is the time to start planning, and luckily, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation has a finder tool that can help you locate city summer programs by zip code. Most city-run and private “affordable” camps range from $100 to over $600 a week, which adds up, especially if you have more than one child. Here, we’ve rounded up some free and low-cost summer camps happening in and around Philadelphia this summer, costing $100 a week or less.

Mini exploration camp

Hosted by Pennypack Environmental Center, this summer camp is for children 5 to 7 years old. Activities include outdoor games, crafts, story time, and learning about animals.

Dates: June 27 to June 29, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Cost: $50 (plus a $5.20 Evenbrite fee)

Requirements: Bring water, snacks, and sneakers.

How to register: Sign up on Eventbrite until spots run out.

📍8600a Verree Road, 🌐 eventbrite.com, 📞 215-685-0470, 📧 PEC@phila.gov

American Legion summer camp

This Parks and Recreation day camp is for 6- to 12-year-olds. Activities include arts and crafts, sports, games, swimming at on-site pool, educational activities, and weekly field trips to bowling alleys, roller skating centers, Dorney park, and sports centers.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $50 per week.

Requirements: A pool lifeguard will perform a skills test at the beginning of camp, but knowing how to swim is not a requirement.

How to register: 📞 215-685-8733

📍6201 Torresdale Ave., 🌐 phila.gov

Taller Puertoriqueño

Looking for a bilingual summer camp? Taller Puertoriqueño has a six-week camp for children grades K-8. Activities include fashion design, theater, career days, and field trips. Registration opens on March 6.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, Taller has post-camp daycare program from 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $30. Scholarships and financial assistance are available on a first come first serve basis. Breakfast will be provided for free.

Requirements: None.

How to register: 📧mrodriguez@tallerpr.org or 📞 215-426-3311, extension 2001.

📍2600 N. 5th St., 🌐 eventbrite.com

Conestoga Community Playground camp

Children 6 to 12 years old can look forward to ballet and jazz classes with a dance recital on week six.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $50 per week.

Requirements: None. But if you need aftercare, they charge $5 per day.

How to register: 📞 215-685-0146

📍5200 Media St., 🌐 phila.gov

Teen Adventures Camp

Looking for a camp for teens 13 to 17 years old? The Pennypack Environmental Center offers multiple summer adventures where teens can enjoy different activities every day, including kayaking, hiking, and fishing.

Dates: August 7 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $25 per day.

Requirements: Pack a lunch.

How to register: 📞 215-685-0146

📍8600 Verree Road, 🌐 phila.gov

Daniel Boyle Memorial Recreation Center camp

For folks looking for a summer camp near the Bustleton area, Daniel Boyle Memorial will be offering sports, crafts, and educational activities for children 6 to 12 years old.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $70 per week.

Requirements: None.

How to register: 📞 215-685-0367

📍13024 Stevens Road, 🌐 phila.gov

Lower Mayfair Playground summer camp

Children 6 to 12 years old can look forward to arts and crafts, sports, games and field trips.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $80 per week.

Requirements: None.

How to register: 📞 215-685-1227

📍3001 Robbins Ave., 🌐 phila.gov

Joseph F. Vogt Playground summer camp

For parents looking for a camp for kids 6 to 12 years old, the Joseph F. Vogt Playground offers sports, games, and educational activities.

Dates: July 3 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $70 per week.

Requirements: None.

How to register: 📞 215- 685-8753

📍4131 Unruh Ave., 🌐 phila.gov

Samuel F. Houston Playground summer camp

For people in the Andora area, this summer camp has arts and crafts, educational activities, and sports for 6 to 12 years old kids.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $85 per week.

Requirements: None.

How to register: 📞 215-685-2597

📍900 Grakyn Ln., 🌐phila.gov

Awbury Park & Recreation Center camp

If you are searching for a camp near East Germantown for children 6 to 12 years old, this option offers arts and crafts, sports, and games.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $75 per week.

Requirements: none

How to register: 📞 215-685-2895

📍6101 Ardleigh St., 🌐 phila.gov

Eileen Fitzpatrick Playground summer camp

Kids 6 to 12 years old can go to Eileen Fitzpatrick playground for games, sports, and art activities.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $75 per week.

Requirements: none

How to register: 📞 215-685-9395

📍12501 Torrey Rd., 🌐 phila.gov

Torresdale Recreation Center summer camp

Kids 6 to 12 years old can look forward to arts, sports, and educational games.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $75 per week.

Requirements: none

How to register: 📞 215-685-9392

📍9550 Frankford Ave., 🌐 phila.gov

Dr. Nicola Capitolo Playground summer camp

Looking for summer camps with field trips? This camp offers 6 to 12 years old just that, plus arts, sports, and educational games.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $90 per week.

Requirements: none

How to register: 📞 215-685-1883, or 📧 capitoloplayground@phila.gov

📍900 Federal St., 🌐 phila.gov

Eastwick Regional Playground summer camp

For campers 6 to 12 years old in the Clearview area, Eastwick Regional Playground offers crafts, sports, and games.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $58 per week.

Requirements: none

How to register: 📞 215-685-4193

📍80th & Mars Place, 🌐 phila.gov

Belfield Recreation Center summer camp

Looking for a camp that can teach your kids about gardening? Belfield Recreation Center offers just that for 6 to 12 years old. Additionally, children will play sports, have reading time, do arts and crafts, play games, and go on field trips.

Dates: July 5 to August 11, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $75 per week.

Requirements: none

How to register: 📞 215-685-2220

📍2109 W Chew Ave., 🌐 phila.gov