Colman Domingo is clean as a whistle on the May cover of Vogue

Colman Domingo’s effervescent style and grace — and willingness to wear a brooch, a satin train, and a fitted burgundy suit on the red carpet — embodies dandyism.

So, it was no surprise nine months ago when Anna Wintour tapped the West Philly native along with Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton to chair the 2025 Met Gala, with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” highlighting the history of Black men’s fashion with a specific focus on the Black dandy.

Ahead of the First Monday in May, Vogue released its May issue this week, with each Met Gala co-chair landing their own cover. Serena Williams is featured in a vibrant sketch by artist Henry Taylor, A$AP Rocky sports a sharp green Ozwald Boateng suit, and Lewis Hamilton poses in Ferragamo on a vintage black-and-white cover.

But it is Domingo who wins the fabulous cover award; ultra suave in satiny red pants, a gold button military jacket, and a wide cummerbund all by the French designer Balmain. His military freshness is wonderfully casket clean.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. “Superfine” is inspired by Barnard College Africana Studies professor Monica Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit, which will open to the public on May 10, features all Black designers.

Domingo’s excitement on being chosen as a chair oozes from the delightful photographs taken by the much sought-after Nigerian photographer, Iké Udé. Researching Black style with Miller, who is serving as the show’s guest curator, Domingo was moved by the history of African Americans and style.

“I am a Black man who loves style, loves tailoring, and it struck me that I had never seen images like that — of myself, saying, I belong in these clothes,” Domingo told Vogue. “I always had to look for a vision outside of myself.”

Inspired by the late great Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley, figures from the Harlem Renaissance, and Black church Sunday best, “Superfine” will open eyes to the importance of fashion in Black culture.

“This issue is a historic moment in the life of Vogue,” Domingo told the magazine.