While Birx’s scarves are certainly expensive. Many women can connect to Birx’s power accessory because a silk (or silk-like) scarf is not hard to find, and reasonable facsimiles can easily be bought at Marshalls or Burlington. That makes Birx’s accessory of choice more relatable than say a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes or a Chloé bag. Competent women we trust drape themselves in scarves: our moms, our aunts, our teachers and our own doctors (including our own Pennsylvania Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine).