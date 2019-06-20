On a recent spring morning, the Moda Matters rack pops with nine pieces from the brand’s summer collection, especially the soft red window pane jacket that reminds me of what a 1970s sitcom dad would wear, but is the definition of all that’s vintage, cool and modern. There are flat front and single-pleated chinos in saturated neutrals like olive, rust, tobacco and cream as well as blazers in soft, jersey knits that are totally mix and matchable. The major standout: a twice-washed denim blazer that is so soft it feels like it’s broken in for years. The pieces have very little structure and even some stretch.