“This is big for me, really big,” Rucci told me over the phone from his Upper East Side apartment, a few days after he returned back to the States. He’s hoping this show will reestablish his name in the industry. But instead of trying to do ready-to-wear, he’s focusing just on haute couture. “The past couple of years have been a great struggle and my raison d’être — my reason for being — is caught up with my work. Not being able to fit garments continuously or work with my individual clients … I was not myself. "