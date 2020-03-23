A lesson learned being a woman in male-dominated field: “When I was a little bit younger, I felt like I had to be one of the boys in order to be able to get invited to some of the things that created more opportunity for networking. There were a lot of golf outings, where it was men inviting men and you didn’t see a lot of women. I said something, like ‘Hey I came from the golf industry, I play golf.’ I don’t play well, but that shouldn’t be a reason to exclude me, because I’m sure the others didn’t play well. That was early in my career and I felt like that was what I needed to do. As I matured and I progressed in my career, I realized I shouldn’t have had to do that.”