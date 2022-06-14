NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers analyst Al Morganti will be enshrined into the Hockey Hall of Fame as the 2022 Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award winner. Morganti received the news from Professional Hockey Writers’ Association president and Daily Faceoff founder Frank Seravalli on Tuesday during Morganti’s normal time slot co-hosting WIP’s weekday morning show with Angelo Cataldi and Rhea Hughes.

The Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award goes annually to a print newspaper columnist or reporter in recognition of their achievements covering the game of ice hockey. The winner, who is chosen by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA), receives a plaque that is displayed in the media section of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. He will formally be recognized as a “media honouree” in a ceremony in November.

» READ MORE: WIP host Angelo Cataldi announces he’s retiring next year

Morganti has been been with NBC Sports Philadelphia (formerly Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia) as a Flyers analyst since 2002 and previously covered the Flyers for The Inquirer as a beat writer from 1979-1989. The 69-year-old also served as a regular national NHL analyst with ESPN from 1993-2005, working alongside the likes of John Saunders, Bill Clement and Barry Melrose.

He is the 63rd winner of the award which has been handed out since 1984. Notable previous recipients include Saul “Red” Fisher (1985), Bob McKenzie (2015) and Jay Greenberg of The Daily News (2013). Due to COVID-19, the award was last handed out in 2020, when Tony Gallagher of British Columbia newspaper, The Province, was honored.

The Boston native got his start writing about high school and college hockey for The Boston Globe and covered the Atlanta Flames in 1979 for The Atlanta Constitution.

Clement will also go into the Hall of Fame with Morganti, as Clement was named the 2022 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award winner, which recognizes “distinguished members of the radio and television industry who made outstanding contributions to their profession and the game during their career in hockey broadcasting.” The former Flyer (1971-1975), who scored in the clinching game of the 1975 Stanley Cup Final, worked for over 30 years in broadcasting for the likes of ESPN, NBC, ABC, TNT, CTV, CBC and Rogers Sportsnet.

The Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee will announce the inductees from the player, builder and referee/linesman categories on June 27. Jeremy Roenick, Rod Brind’Amour and Vincent Lecavalier, as well as coaches Ken Hitchcock and Mike Keenan, are among the notable former Flyers connections eligible for induction.