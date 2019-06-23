“That’s more Chuck and our scouting staff,” Vigneault said of targeting Niskanen and Braun. “We discussed the needs of our team: Right-handed defensemen. I’ve always felt better with a right-handed D and a left-handed D (on a pair). When we discussed that, they had a list. Chuck was able to do what he does and what does real well -- talk to other teams and see what was available. Niskanen was there and Justin Braun became available. I think for our team we’ve got young (Phil) Myers on the right-side, also. We should have those guys be able to play their position. I think in the long run it should help."