The Flyers also must sign five key restricted free agents — Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Scott Laughton, and Ryan Hartman — before it knows how much cap space it has available. That will determine if GM Chuck Fletcher has enough money to sign a strong third-line right winger who is an unrestricted free agent, such as Gustav Nyquist, Brett Connelly, or Justin Williams. It will also determine whom he can sign at the important backup-goalie spot.